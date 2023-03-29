POWIDZ – A ribbon cutting event is scheduled for the NATO Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex on April 5 at the 33rd Air Base in Powidz, Poland.



The facility is designed to provide equipment and field level maintenance of an armored brigade combat team to sustain a long term presence in eastern Europe to deter aggression.



Accredited media interested in attending will be provided an opportunity to view the complex escorted by designated individuals.



News, photos, videos, and b-roll packages of the event can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/HQ-4ID and released imagery can be used by any media outlet. Media representatives can create a free account to download high resolution versions of the products.



To attend and cover the event, please contact V Corps Public Affairs Office at victorymedia@army.mil to RSVP no later than April 3.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 15:28 Story ID: 441598 Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDIA ADVISORY: NATO Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex Ribbon Cutting Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.