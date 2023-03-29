Showcasing the Army: STEM event reaches thousands

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA)/Augusta Army Recruiting Company hosted its second annual STEM event March 13-17.



The main intent of the outreach was to educate youth on STEM-related careers in the Army through interaction with Soldiers and equipment.



An estimated 5,000 students from 24 high schools and two colleges from across the CSRA participated, resulting in more than 700 potential leads – making it one of the company’s most successful events to date.



Capt. Edward Littrell, company commander and signal officer, said he wanted to create an annual event that focused on the targeted enlistment age group, which is high school and college.



“[There’s] nothing more important than getting our STEM equipment in front of our target age group and letting those who showcase the Army STEM capabilities tell their Army story,” said Littrell.



Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Veney, a network communication systems specialist (25H) 15th Signal Regiment, was one of dozens who shared his story throughout the week. Coming from a “rough background,” Veney said he enlisted with hopes for a better life. Now 15 years in, his decision led to more than he could have imagined back then.



“It has provided me with stability, it’s given me responsibility, especially for a kid coming from my background, and believe it or not, it’s given me a family because I joined the Army single, and now I have a wife, who is also in the Army,” Veney said.



During events such as this, Veney takes every opportunity he gets to answer questions and share his experiences with others while dispelling misconceptions they have due to what they see on TV.



“You got more to do in the Army than just shoot, run and yell,” he said, noting that’s what some students think the Army is all about. ““As we serve our country, we also get served benefits – medical, dental, housing … I feel safe and comfortable knowing that I’m taken care of to the best of the Army’s ability.”



Staff Sgt. Sara Matherson, with Evans Army Recruiting Station, is coming up on 10 years of being in and plans to do another 10. A signal support systems specialist (25U), Matherson resonated with Veney’s desire to share “real life” experiences as a Soldier.



“We’re really trying to showcase that the Army is more than just combat jobs,” Matherson said. “We have career stability and other jobs they might be interested in – engineering, science, technology and stuff like that – that can help you in the Army and also outside the Army if you ever decide to get out.”



While the event had a strong signal presence, there was also representation and support from various other units including the Cyber Protection Brigade, 35th Military Police Detachment, 513th Military Intelligence Brigade, Army Futures Command (Orlando, Florida), and several others.

