Corps seeks comments on St. Louis County environmental infrastructure project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on the draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for the Tower-Breitung municipal water treatment plant improvement project in St. Louis County, Minnesota.



The project, located in the Tower-Breitung communities, would improve the filtration capabilities of the existing municipal water treatment plant and provide safer drinking water for the residents of the community.



A copy of the draft EA with draft finding of no significant impact is being coordinated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and state resource agencies in conjunction with the posting of the public notice. A final determination on the draft EA will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx.



The Corps is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than May 1. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to Eric Hanson, Corps Ecologist, at 651-290-5386 or eric.r.hanson@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1678.



All comments received will be made available to the public to include the possibility of being posted on a publicly accessible website. Individuals are requested not to include personal privacy information, such as home addresses or home phone numbers, in their comments, unless they do not object to such information being made available to the public.



