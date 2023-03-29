Vermont Air National Guard Conducts Agile Combat Training Exercise

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont – The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise from Saturday, April 1, to Wednesday, April 5, which is scheduled to include flying on each day of the exercise.
“ACE exercises provide an opportunity for the fighter wing to validate and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures for deploying and operating in an austere environment,” said Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “It also allows the wing to integrate with other units, including joint and coalition partners, to improve interoperability and enhance the combined force's effectiveness.”
The ACE exercise is an essential part of the fighter wing's training and readiness program, ensuring the Air Force remains ready to defend the nation's interests wherever and whenever called upon.
During the exercise, members of the public may hear simulated munitions sounds and outside speaker announcements on base. For more information, please contact Maj. Meghan Smith, meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil or 802-660-5451.
|03.30.2023
|03.30.2023 14:54
|441591
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|5
|0
