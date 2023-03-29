Vermont Air National Guard Conducts Agile Combat Training Exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jana Somero | Airman 1st Class Hannah Piette, Low Observable Technician assigned to the Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jana Somero | Airman 1st Class Hannah Piette, Low Observable Technician assigned to the Maintenance Squadron, talks with Staff Sgt. Hailey Sayles, crew chief assigned to the Maintenance Squadron, on the flight line at Northern Lightning, a training exercise held annually at Volk Field, Wis., Aug. 13, 2020. Over 200 Airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard attended attended the training which is the first time the 158th has participated in the exercise with the F-35s, which sees them working with F-22 Raptors and T-38 Talons assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., F/A-18E Super Hornets assigned to VFA-151, Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., F-16 Falcons assigned to the Wisconsin National Guard, as well as L-159Es from Draken International acting as aggressor aircrafts conducting simulated combat missions in a joint-service environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jana Somero) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont – The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise from Saturday, April 1, to Wednesday, April 5, which is scheduled to include flying on each day of the exercise.



“ACE exercises provide an opportunity for the fighter wing to validate and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures for deploying and operating in an austere environment,” said Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “It also allows the wing to integrate with other units, including joint and coalition partners, to improve interoperability and enhance the combined force's effectiveness.”



The ACE exercise is an essential part of the fighter wing's training and readiness program, ensuring the Air Force remains ready to defend the nation's interests wherever and whenever called upon.



During the exercise, members of the public may hear simulated munitions sounds and outside speaker announcements on base. For more information, please contact Maj. Meghan Smith, meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil or 802-660-5451.