Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in

    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarifhe Rolon, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron...... read more read more

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Female Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing celebrated Women’s History Month by generating two all-female sorties at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2023. The two crews performed aircraft maintenance, an upload and download of a medium tactical vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III and air refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker. The purpose of the event was to showcase how the female Airmen of Altus support the wing’s mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:38
    Story ID: 441574
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in
    AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    WHM
    AAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT