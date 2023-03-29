Female Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing celebrated Women’s History Month by generating two all-female sorties at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2023. The two crews performed aircraft maintenance, an upload and download of a medium tactical vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III and air refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker. The purpose of the event was to showcase how the female Airmen of Altus support the wing’s mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 11:38
|Story ID:
|441574
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFB celebrates WHM with women's fly-in, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS
