Female Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing celebrated Women’s History Month by generating two all-female sorties at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2023. The two crews performed aircraft maintenance, an upload and download of a medium tactical vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III and air refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker. The purpose of the event was to showcase how the female Airmen of Altus support the wing’s mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:38 Story ID: 441574 Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAFB celebrates WHM with women’s fly-in, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.