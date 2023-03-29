Ft Hamilton Community recognizes National Vietnam Veterans Day

Photo By Ephraim Rodriguez | The 58th Vietnam Veteran's Commemoration Ceremony, was held on Wednesday, March 29th,...... read more read more Photo By Ephraim Rodriguez | The 58th Vietnam Veteran's Commemoration Ceremony, was held on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, at the USAG Fort Hamilton Commissary, which also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam on March 29, 1973. The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War is being recognized nationwide from 28 May 2012 through 11 November 2025 as part of the United States Vietnam War Commemoration. In 2012, President Obama signed a presidential proclamation, designating March 29 as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day. The signing of the proclamation marked the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam — March 29, 1973. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. (U.S. Army photo by Ephraim Rodriguez- Ft Hamilton Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The 58th Vietnam Veteran's Commemoration Ceremony, was held on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, at the USAG Fort Hamilton Commissary, which also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.



Joshua Hall, Fort Hamilton Commissary Officer, and his staff, with support from Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) arranged the annual event to honor the Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the nation and provides distinct recognition of former prisoners of war and families of those still listed as missing in action.



US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, Col. Brian Jacobs, provided remarks thanking the Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifice, and noted that March 29 is recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which honors all United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1 November 1955 to 15 May 1975, regardless of location.



The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War is being recognized nationwide from 28 May 2012 through 11 November 2025 as part of the United States Vietnam War Commemoration. In 2012, President Obama signed a presidential proclamation, designating March 29 as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day.



The signing of the proclamation marked the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam — March 29, 1973. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.