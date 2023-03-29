VADM LINDSEY SIGNS PROCLAMATION FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT PREVENTION AND RESPONSE AWARENESS MONTH AT NSA PANAMA CITY

VADM Lindsey's visit was aimed at highlighting the importance of preventing sexual assault within the Navy community. He commended Naval Support Activity Panama City for its commitment to eliminating sexual assault and harassment, saying that the base has demonstrated strong efforts in supporting the SAPR program.



During his speech, VADM Lindsey emphasized the commitment of the Navy towards preventing sexual assault and harassment at every level of the organization. He praised the work of SAPR coordinator, Catherine Montfort who has dedicated her time and efforts to create a more inclusive culture within NSA Panama City and the Navy.



The Commander of Naval Support Activity Panama City, Commander Michael Mosi, thanked VADM Lindsey for taking time to visit and sign the proclamation. He reiterated the importance of the SAPR program and its impact on the safety and wellness of the sailors, their families, and the base community.



"Sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination have no place in our Navy workforce. It is our duty, as sailors and civilians, to foster a culture of respect, trust, and inclusivity," said Commander Mosi. "We appreciate VADM Lindsey's visit and support in this fight against sexual assault."



The SAPR program is a critical aspect of the Navy's mission to promote safety, respect, and dignity for all personnel. The program aims to reduce sexual assault and harassment while providing support and resources to survivors of sexual assault.



Overall, the visit by the Navy Installation Command highlighted the importance of SAPR and its deep impact on the Navy community. It underlined the efforts of Naval Support Activity Panama City in this fight against sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination. The signing of the proclamation declaring April as the SAPR awareness month was a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and well-being of the Navy personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:24 Story ID: 441571 Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VADM LINDSEY SIGNS PROCLAMATION FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT PREVENTION AND RESPONSE AWARENESS MONTH AT NSA PANAMA CITY, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.