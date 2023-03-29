Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's Inside Machine Shop hosts mechanic-level leadership training

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's (PNS) Inside Machine Shop recently hosted a group of NAVSEA 04X leadership facilitators and trainers from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The group of machinists underwent leadership training focused on the corporation's most valuable asset, people.

This training concentrates on what great leadership looks like at every level. NAVSEA 04X1 Carrier Program Manager Reggie Thompson is the PEOPLE Pillar lead for Naval Sustainment System -Shipyards and had a large part in ensuring that leadership training was implemented at the mechanic level. "It's so important to hear what our mechanics have to say about leadership," said Thompson. "The morale of the workforce is directly connected to their output. Our goal is to make sure everyone feels like they can go to their peers and supervisors with issues they encounter and feel heard. This could be to clarify something in their work package, or to resolve personality conflicts among team members. Open and honest communication is the foundation of any quality relationship, and that is what we are promoting with this training."

The program took place in two segments, the first in a classroom setting, and the second on the production floor. The classroom portion focused on discussing what a great leader looks like with a cross section of mechanics, some with decades of experience, and others who are still in the apprentice program. Inside Machine Shop Operations Manager Justin Orr has been working at PNS since he graduated high school at age 17, and has seen the shipyard evolve over the past 18 years. His experience coming up through the ranks as an inside machinist gives him a unique perspective as a leader because he's been in the shoes of an apprentice, mechanic, work leader, supervisor, and in various shop leadership roles. "This training has allowed our team to meet in a setting free from distractions. It's a great opportunity for the newer and more experienced employees to build relationships. Senior managers attend each session, presenting the opportunity for them to meet their workforce face-to-face and engage with each other on a personal level. We can listen to any employee concerns and answer any questions they may have."

The consensus among the group was - effective leaders are those who practice empathy, are humble, and look to utilize each mechanic's strengths while also recognizing where an individual needs to improve their skills. "There were some great discussions about how attitudes and behaviors impact teammates and the performance of our team every day," said Inside Machine Shop Superintendent Aaron Economou. "I heard incredible stories about when we report for duty with a positive attitude ready to work as a team, all goals can be accomplished by relentlessly sticking to the basics." Leaders who engage with their crews to be analytical thinkers and take the approach of - 'This is what I need to get done, what do you think is the best way?' vice 'Go do this,' show their subordinates that their opinions matter. "We want the workforce to know that management values and supports them," said Orr. "They are the most important piece of the puzzle. If our people are successful, then the shipyard is successful."

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, and modernization. The on-time completion of submarine maintenance availabilities is critical to maintaining warfighter readiness. As a field activity of NAVSEA, PNS is committed to maximizing fleet readiness by safely delivering first-time quality, on time, and on budget.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:27 Story ID: 441565 Location: KITTERY, ME, US Hometown: PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, ME, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's Inside Machine Shop hosts mechanic-level leadership training, by Matthew Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.