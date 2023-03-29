Fort Bragg’s Men’s, Women’s Bataan Memorial Death March Teams march to victory

Courtesy Photo | The Fort Bragg Women’s Bataan Memorial Death March Team stands together after...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Fort Bragg Women’s Bataan Memorial Death March Team stands together after claiming victory in the military heavy division of the 34th Bataan Memorial Death March, March 19. The men’s team finished with an average time of five hours, 24 minutes, and one second, beating 16 other teams and the women’s team finished with an average time of seven hours, 39 minutes, and 13 seconds. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Fort Bragg Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Sports Office.) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The Fort Bragg Men’s and Women’s Bataan Memorial Death March Teams each took first place in the military heavy division of the 34th Bataan Memorial Death March, March 19.



The men’s team finished first, beating 16 other teams, with an average time of five hours, 24 minutes, and one second, and the women’s team finished with an average time of seven hours, 39 minutes, and 13 seconds.



“We are incredibly proud of both teams and their major accomplishments,” said Tysheia Dudley, acting sports program manager. “It’s always inspiring when a team of individuals who don’t know each other are able to come together to claim a victory.”



The strenuous march through the White Sands Missile Range's high desert landscape is a yearly event. It is held in remembrance of the soldiers who protected the Philippine Islands in World War II.



Staff Sgt. Doherty of the United States Army Special Operations Command, Staff Sgt. Cody Chesak of the 82nd Airborne Division, and Pfc. Arturo Drake of the 82nd Airborne Division made up the men's team, which was led by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Kearney, a Soldier taking part in the Green to Gold program at Fayetteville State University.



The women’s team consisted of the team captain 2nd Lt. Annalise Frenette with the 27th Engineer Battalion, 1st Lt. Laura Pingrey with the 330th Movement Control Battalion, Sgt. First Class Cholpon Atabekova with the 92nd Civil Affairs Battalion, Sgt. Chelsea Catalone with the 82nd Airborne Division and Spc. Courtney Haye with the 82nd Airborne Division.



“It was nice to give Fort Bragg a final win before its name gets changed,” remarked Kearney. “I’m glad our team was able to do well.”



Each year, the Fort Bragg Combat Cross Country Run serves as the local qualifying competition for the Fort Bragg teams. This past January, 102 males and 24 females marched in uniform carrying a 35-pound ruck through the woods at Smith Lake and competed for a chance to represent the installation.



To learn more about the intramural sports programs and opportunities to compete and represent the installation go to https://bragg.armymwr.com/programs/sports.