SOCAFRICA Co-hosts Women in Security Conference with Kenyan Partners in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya – Special Operations Command Africa co-hosted the Women in Security Conference with Kenyan partners at the International Peace Support Training Institute in Nairobi, Kenya, March 21, 2023.



The event covered women’s participation in defense and security realms to enhance larger peacekeeping efforts. A primary focus of the conference included the Amani Mtaani community sporting engagement to foster greater peace and security through partner camaraderie.



Stakeholders in the conference included members from the Kenya Defence Forces, Kenyan parliament, implementing partner WIIS-HOA, and representatives from participating communities. The conference hosted roundtable discussions on pressing topics including the Horn of Africa security challenges, the drivers of violent extremism and its impact on women, and a community dialogue from the Amani Mtaani series.



“SOCAFRICA’s Women, Peace, and Security program is focused on operationalizing the WPS agenda at the local level in communities that are affected by or vulnerable to radicalization by extremists or extremist violence,” said SOCAFRICA’s Deputy Chief of Staff Faye Cuevas.



Women, Peace, and Security initiatives enhance African partner capabilities by enabling U.S. security cooperation to better leverage the contributions of both men and women. This conference shared WPS success stories and effects including Kenya’s Team Lioness, one of the nation’s first all-female wildlife ranger teams established in 2018. Since their inception, wildlife crime rates including poaching incidents have significantly reduced. Team Lioness’ efforts have both preserved the surrounding environment and security in a vital wildlife corridor.



“Having women in the force will inspire the community because we come from a male-dominated community so they think that as women we cannot do but we as Team Lioness, we have been an example in our community,” said Team Lioness Ranger Naomi Kuntai.



“It’s not just about hearing women’s voices, it’s about integrating all of the voices together,” said Commanding General of CJTF-HOA Major General Jami Shawley. “So, when we talk about gender parity, we really mean all of the gender parity, not just advancing women further and further, it’s how we come together.”



The Women, Peace and Security program is a component of a regional framework that bolsters security for our African partners. The U.S. remains committed to supporting our African partners in their efforts to promote peace, national unity and social cohesion while combating violent extremism.



U.S. forces are actively working with other partner nations across Africa to implement similar WPS initiatives to expand the reach and potential of the program.

