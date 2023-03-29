NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Base Operating Support Services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded DSC-EMI Maintenance Solutions LLC, Dunn, North Carolina, a $19,283,066, fixed-price-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Base Operating Support (BOS) services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



The work will be performed in North Carolina, and provides for the maintenance and repair services to a variety of systems and equipment, including building and structures maintenance, building systems, roads and paved services, waterfront, airfields, and other BOS services.



The maximum dollar value, including the base period and seven option years, is $246,801,308. Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $19,283,066 will be obligated via recurring work task order issued at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via contract opportunities on the System for Award Management website, with 10 offers received. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-23-D-0040).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



