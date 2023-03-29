4th Infantry Division’s Mobile Command Post showcased at the NATO Baltic Commander’s Conference

Photo By Capt. Brian Sutherland | NATO Staff and Commanders conduct a tour of the 4th Infantry Division's Mobile Command...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Brian Sutherland | NATO Staff and Commanders conduct a tour of the 4th Infantry Division's Mobile Command Post during the Baltic Commander's Conference at the Multinational Corps Northeast 28 Mar, 2023 in Poland, Europe. The 4th Inf. Div’s mission in Europe is to engage in multilateral training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland) see less | View Image Page

SZCZECIN, Poland – Task Force Ivy, which consists of the 4th Infantry Division and its subordinate brigades in northern Poland, conducted a mobile command post (MCP) demonstration from March 25 – 29, 2023, at the Multinational Corps Northeast (MNC-NE) Headquarters with NATO allies and partners.



The presentation of the 4th Infantry Division’s mobile command post at the Baltic Commander’s Conference was an opportunity to increase the human, technical and procedural interoperability between the U.S. and its European allies.



“The big benefit to activities like the commander’s conference is enriched by the fact that we can look at one example, a great example, of how to commit to command and control of divisions and corps,” explained Lt. Gen. Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, commander of MNC-NE. “We exchange experiences, and we exchange perceptions and expectations. We grow closer together and we gain an environment of trust and credibility.”



Maj. Gen. David Hodne, the 4th Inf. Div. Commander, shared Lt. Gen. von Sandrart’s sentiment, and said that “it’s great to talk about warfighting with our NATO partners; it’s exciting times in the Multinational Corps Northeast, and the new divisions in Estonia and Latvia allow us to be fighting right alongside each other” here at MNC-NE.



The 4th Inf. Div. has a long-standing history of partnership and training with NATO countries in the Baltics. The Ivy Division was one of the first U.S. divisions that established a semi-permanent presence in Europe, and it was one of the first divisions that established four bases in Poland.



The responsibility for the security of NATO’s territory in the region falls onto the shoulders of the Ivy Division and the corps headquarters.

"I'm grateful to have our American brothers-in-arms and sisters-in-arms, shoulder-to-shoulder being present here but also being present all across the northeastern flank," von Sandrart said.



Over this past week, the 4th Inf. Div. Headquarters conducted a 250 km multi-vehicle convoy of its mobile command post from southern Poland to the MNC-NE headquarters to build readiness and validate the division's ability to enhance interoperability with its NATO partners and allies.



"The 4th Infantry Division thinks that it is critical that we can fight along with our NATO Allies,” said Maj. David Armando Zelaya, a division planner. “The MCP provides a mobile, adaptable, and integrated system that allows us not only to communicate, but to integrate and collaborate with our partners here at MNC-NE."



The Ivy Division's unique physical layout plan of the MCP is built around functional cells that aid digital collaboration tools such as teleconference software. This encourages flat and fast communication between peer and subordinate units. These command-and-control structures help leverage newfound advantages in mobility and bottom-up refinement for enemy targeting and mission planning purposes.



"The 4th Infantry Division is the only current U.S. division fielded with a mobile command post that allows us to exchange emails and information with our international partners," said Lt. Col. Kenneth Roedl, the division's communications chief.



In a near-peer fight, a division needs to operate within periods of maritime and air superiority to ensure survivability when seizing key terrain. The highly versatile and agile containerized command post nodes allow for a division to quickly adapt to conditions on the battlefield.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Monte Rone, the MNC-NE Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations stated that MNC-NE is going to be a warfighting corps, and he hopes this demonstration by the Ivy Division helps to continue educate and train the NATO partners here in Szczecin.



German Army Brig. Gen. Kay Brinkman, the MNC-NE Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning, said this demonstration helps to build a collective defense environment within NATO and puts the pieces together to operate on the same lines of effort.



The goal of this command post demonstration was to validate the Ivy Division's ability to rapidly deploy to another location and establish communication with various NATO military organizations using the systems contained in the MCP; a task that is essential when fighting in a near-peer fight.



The military commanders at NATO's MNC-NE HQ were able to see how the Ivy Division fights and wins future conflicts through the integration of the command post nodes and processes the MCP provides to an organization.

The future of the NATO battle-groups and the development of MNC-NE headquarters is based around the collective teamwork of each of the divisions located on the eastern flank.



"We have to come together to get to know each other and overcome our difference,” said von Sandrart. “Then, we are ready for the fight, and if we have to fight, we will win."



The Madrid Summit Declaration, issued by NATO Heads of State and Government last July, was a pivotal moment in the strengthening of alliances in Europe and a growth in shared military cooperation.



This command post demonstration and commander’s conference is a lasting effect of the summit, and “its events and activities like this allow us to realize the objectives for Madrid,” said Hodne. “We will demonstrate that in advance of the conference in Vilnius that the multinational division northeast is prepared to defend its Baltic neighbors in the future."



The 4th Infantry Division Headquarters will continue to train and validate the effectiveness of its command post system throughout its rotation in northeastern Europe, and is prepared to support any mission, anywhere, and under any conditions.