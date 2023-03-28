Chicago District Resource Management team member retires after 44 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Arlene Henderson is retiring this month after 44 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers! Ms. Henderson started out with the North Central Division in Chicago then transitioned to the Chicago District when the division was deactivated in 1997. Coworkers, family, and friends joined in person and online during her retirement ceremony this month to acknowledge her accomplishments and present her with gifts and awards for all her years of service.



As an Accountant Technician, she was proud to be a Resource Management team player. It gave her joy to be a problem solver and perform her job to the best of her ability, which enabled employees to receive their payroll checks in a timely manner.



“Arlene is the epitome of what it means to be a Chicago District employee”, says Kristina Moore, Chicago District Resource Management Chief. “All her years of dedicated service and she still shows up everyday with a smile on her face wanting to help our employees. Her smile, disposition, and kindness will be missed as she transitions to her life after USACE.”



Ms. Henderson is a Chicago native and plans to stay in the area but do lots of traveling and volunteering.



“My ultimate goal, and desire, is to travel and see parts of the world I’ve never visited, with no time limit. I plan to put my home up for sale and move into a gated community and live a much simpler life”, says Henderson.



“Her RM family loves her and wishes her the best”, Moore says.

