Faith and family fuel success of long-time employee

Courtesy Photo | Sonya Rodgers, Chief of the Office of Small Business Programs, left in front of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sonya Rodgers, Chief of the Office of Small Business Programs, left in front of the tree, poses for a family portrait with her kids and grandkids, March 19, 2023, Mobile, Alabama. Rodgers said her faith and family have been the inspirations for her success. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – The Serenity Prayer. A common and well-known prayer, and a prayer that also serves as inspiration for longtime U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District employee Sonya Rodgers.



Rodgers, Chief of the Office of Small Business Programs, has worked for the federal government for 40 years, 35 of which have been right here in the Mobile District.



“I love my job,” Rodgers said. “The motivation and excitement of developmental, educational, training opportunities and travel has played a big role in my motivation to stay here for this length of time. I’ve had the opportunity to meet and work with people from all over the United States and abroad. The things that I have learned and being a part of this array of knowledge, I feel I couldn’t have gotten working anywhere else.”



Rodgers, a Mobile native, began her career working with the U.S. Army Tank and Automotive Command in Michigan in 1983. In 1988, she took a job as a GS-5 Contract Specialist and has been here ever since.



During her career she has accomplished and fulfilled numerous personal and professional goals. She earned her Level III Certification in Contracting, becoming a Warranted Contracting Officer holding an unlimited warrant. She was a member of the Professional Development Team that first created the Mobile District Leadership Development Program subsequently becoming a graduate of the very first class.



She has also served as the Equal Employment Opportunity Black Employment Program Manager for over 25 years, as well as playing an active role in the district’s recruitment process, taking part in numerous career fairs and other events.



Robert McAllister, Supervisory Recruitment Analyst, and at one time Rodgers’ supervisor, said Sonya has made a big impact in areas outside of her normal duties and always promotes the District in all that she does.



“Where she has excelled the most is her outreach, supporting the Mobile District and the surrounding community,” McAllister said. “Sonya has been the face of the District at countless school events, promoting the mission of USACE, informing the students about the District. Without Sonya’s spirit for outreach the Mobile District staff and contractor base would not be what it is today.”



Another way Rodgers serves the Mobile Community is in her role as the Black Employment Program Manager, where she works the concerns of the represented groups in the areas of hiring, training, mentoring, career development and retention.



She also works to collaborate and incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion by enhancing employment and cultural awareness.



“Ms. Rodgers has tirelessly dedicated herself in educating the Mobile District through the creation and facilitation of yearly events where African American heritage and culture has been celebrated for over 30 years,” Lebya Harris, EEO specialist said. “She has also been an advocate for necessary change to overcome barriers that restrict employment opportunity not only for African Americans but for women, other minorities and individuals with disabilities.”



Through it all, Rodgers said her faith and her family have played a big part in her success. Prayer has especially helped her to maintain her focus on the big picture.



“My faith in God and my supportive family both have played a huge role in the success of my career,” Rodgers said. God gives me knowledge, wisdom, understanding, strength, and the ability to navigate through the terrains when I’m faced with difficult challenges. I lean and depend on Him for guidance, grace, and mercy. He allows me to remain humble in all things. And then the Serenity Prayer: ‘God grant me the serenity to accept the things that I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.’”