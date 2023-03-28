Aviation maintenance skill development on-the-job at depot

CORPUS CHRISTI ARMY DEPOT, Texas - Throughout the year, U.S. Army active-duty, National Guard and Reserve aviation units arrive at Corpus Christi Army Depot ready to hone their skills. Not only does the Army provide specialized skills training for Soldiers who want to advance their Army careers, but Soldiers also receive ongoing technical training opportunities to develop skills for an Army career and beyond.



CCAD Sgt. Maj. Jon Trawick recently hosted Chief Warrant Officer 5 Raleigh Strabala and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Don Bullock from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, located on Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. Their visit was to learn more about the UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter line and meet with leaders to discuss technical on-the-job learning opportunities for aviation transportation Soldiers.



The visit also included a tour of depot processes, such as engine repair and overhaul, blue light scanning technologies, aircraft painting, electronics and tools available to support the Army’s aviation needs.



“The professional atmosphere of the depot team and its facilities, combined with the technology employed to give our warfighters the best modernized equipment is truly awe inspiring,” said Strabala. “We are excited to get the new UH-60V deployed in support of our nation and NATO allies.”



The depot is a premier location for sharpening aircraft repair and maintenance skills, and when paired alongside a skilled artisan with decades of knowledge, the practical experience received at the depot becomes very valuable in real-world scenarios.



The UH-60V Black Hawk is among several aircraft that a visiting Soldier works on to maintain the necessary skills to keep the aircraft in the best condition at the unit’s home base. While at CCAD, Soldiers use a variety of maintenance techniques, such as restoring airframes, engines, and components to like-new condition. Other opportunities include aircraft painting, engine rebuilding, and avionics wiring.



Strabala added, “This is the next chapter in a long-term relationship based on our trust in CCAD products, confidence in your continual support to aviation and the endurance that is a hallmark of the depots ability to meet the future demands of the 12th CAB and Army aviation worldwide.”



“Hands-on experience is what you really need,” Trawick said. “The fact that a Soldier can actually use equipment and conduct the repairs in real time, instead of learning from a video, or reading an instruction booklet is invaluable.”



CCAD will continue to be the world’s premier helicopter and component repair and remanufacture facility to support Army requirements.



We answer the nation’s call, we keep the Army flying!

