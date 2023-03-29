Lecture returns: Maude leadership series returns after COVID hiatus

Soldiers from various Fort Jackson units gathered at the Solomon Center to listen to the first Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude Leadership Lecture Series event held since the beginning of the pandemic. The event was hosted by the Adjutant General School, March 21.

Maude was serving as the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel when he was killed during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. He was the highest-ranking Army officer killed in the attacks.

The leadership series is held in his memory to continue his service and dedication to the development of Army leaders.

Col. Chesley D. Thigpen Jr., commandant of the Adjutant General

School said, “we don’t want to lose events like the Lt. Gen Maude Lecture Series and the commemoration and the tribute we pay to him and everyone (who died) in 9/11. We don’t ever want to forget. This is a way of keeping them alive in us. Highlighting this as his event because he was so passionate about Soldiers.”

Gen. Gary M. Brito, Training and Doctrine Command commanding general was the guest speaker for this iteration.

“His career is marked with multiple operational leadership positions – all key positions, from command at every level and every echelon to the

Pentagon – making him an expert on the topic of leadership,” Thigpen said. “Gen Brito previously served as the Army G-1, the same position held by Lt. Gen. Maude. He is simply the best senior leader to restart our Lt. Gen. Maude Leadership Lecture series.”

“I hope you are ready to be the very best leader that we need right now in our Army,” Brito said.

He highlighted the Army’s key priorities of people, modernization, and readiness.

“The first layer of bricks that feeds into combat readiness starts with us.” Brito said. “That first layer of bricks, making yourself good and making those that you’re teaching better – starts with us. If you pull a brick out

of that core foundation, the house is going to start to crumble.”

Brito also discussed the recruiting challenge that all branches of the U.S. military continue to face as well as the modernization goals TRADOC and the Army have set. He concluded the lecture by giving the advice to the future leaders in the room to help drive change for all leaders and challenged them to see changes that need to be made and to act on them.

“Leaders at all levels expect it and those Soldiers coming in today deserve it - for you to be prudent - modeling the Army values and helping drive change.”

“The Army didn’t stop during those two years,” Thigpen said, when asked about the importance of resuming the lecture series post-Covid. “We now have a gap. We have folks who came to the institutional Army to train, and they’ve never had these types of engagements with senior leaders and it’s important for them to hear this message from them.”

