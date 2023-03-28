CCAD Deputy and Chief Operations Officer speaks to leaders about a modern workforce

The deputy and chief operations officer of the Christi Army Depot, Rod Benson, recently sat on a discussion panel during the Leadership of Corpus Christi, Class 51 education session and spoke to leaders from various industries in the coastal bend. Accompanying panelists were Brad Albright, Craft recruiter for Kiewit Corporation, and Lance Brown, asset training manager for Cheniere Energy, who shared ideas for attracting and maintaining a skilled, trainable workforce. The theme for the panel was 'Grit Makes Great Leaders', on the basis that nurturing a wide span of awareness provides the ability to' see things whole.'



In the spirit of sharing informational successes, employees are the best authority on everyday work practices. Benson said, "Receiving that information from the employees is the key to making your organizations more efficient."



The Army of 2030 will ensure our near peer adversaries cannot out-range or outpace us in any battle space.



There are opportunities and challenges that all employers face when attracting and retaining a skilled workforce. One of the collaborative methods that CCAD uses comes from shop floor level employees who have ideas for program improvement. Employee input can help streamline processes and improve proficiencies of daily task completion while giving insight into over the horizon challenges or potential wins.



"We strive to have a culture where we want workforce input to complement a data-driven decision," said Benson. “We find this to be the optimal approach to yield both qualitative and quantitative decision driving information.”



Data-driven decisions provide optimal performance opportunities for current operations for staff and the future generation of workers, optimizing CCAD's contributions to Army Readiness.



Benson reiterated to class members that CCAD is part of the Coastal Bend community and through partnerships with local educational institutions they are creating a pipeline to fill critical positions that ensure aviation maintenance repair and overhaul effectiveness.



Member of LCC Class 51 and CCAD chemical process branch chief, Peggy Hatcher said “It’s great to see CCAD as part of the Coastal Bend community and the collaborative efforts with local educational institutions. I am confident our efforts will lead to an increase in employee retention, local economic growth and a sense of Corpus Christi and Army pride.”



The U.S. Army relies on cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit to fight and win. For that reason, Benson said, “CCAD must be ready to take on work when the situation arises. [To build a trainable workforce] we must start now. It takes 20 years to have 20 years of experience."

