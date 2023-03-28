NETC Recognizes FY23 First Quarter, Sailors Civilians of the Quarter

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), recognized the Staff Junior and Senior Sailors of the Quarter (SOQ) and the Staff Junior and Senior Civilians of the Quarter (COQ) for first quarter (1st Qtr.) fiscal year (FY) 2023 at a ceremony held onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, March 28, 2023.



“Recognizing the incredible teamwork we have here is one of my favorite things to do as a commander,” said Garvin. “I guarantee that these members would all say that what we do takes a team, and when I hear that I agree with them, and add that teams need leaders, which is how we all see the four members we are recognizing here today."



Culinary Specialist 1st Class Evan Kern, NETC headquarters’ enlisted aide, was selected as NETC’s 1st Qtr. FY23 Senior SOQ.



Kern led enlisted aide on-the-job training and in-rate training for 12 Sailors, resulting in 9 advancements, 5 junior Sailor of the quarter selections and 7 reenlistments. He also earned his bachelor’s degree from Johnson & Wales University, graduating summa cum laude.



Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bryan Watson, one of NETC’s accessions detailers, was selected as NETC’s 1st Qtr. FY23 Junior SOQ.



Watson was responsible for filling a gapped billet as the full time support detailer. He coordinated three command functions, started college and was one of five Naval Support Activity Mid-South funeral honors duty section leaders, responsible for coordinating and leading a team of 34 personnel.



Mrs. Carla McCarthy, NETC’s deputy public affairs officer in Pensacola, Fla., was selected as NETC’s 1st Qtr. FY23 Senior COQ.



Mrs. McCarthy plays a crucial role in the development and execution of NETC domain strategic communications. Major initiatives have included coordination for publication of Ready Relevant Learning programs, like MRTS 3D® Afloat on USS Abraham Lincoln. Mrs. McCarthy also processed and conducted quality assurance checks on over 100 requests from NETC domain commands to update portions of the command website.



Mr. Tyler Watson, an operations research analyst for NETC Pensacola, Fl., was selected as NETC’s 1st Qtr. FY23 Junior COQ.



Mr. Watson demonstrated superior performance during the development of more than 80 annual goals focused on achieving objectives outlined in the FY23-27 Force Development Strategic Plan. His expertise was crucial in the advancing of NETC Command Dashboard proof-of-concept by establishing key indicators and associated data that measure the health of the organization.



NETC recruits, trains, and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from “street to fleet,” by forging civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters.



