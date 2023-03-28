Family members visit range nearly 70 years after memorialization for Fort Knox Soldier

Photo By Jenn DeHaan | James Donnelly of the Denver area stands beside the sign for Donnelly Range March 28,...... read more read more Photo By Jenn DeHaan | James Donnelly of the Denver area stands beside the sign for Donnelly Range March 28, 2023, named for his uncle who was killed in action during World War II. see less | View Image Page

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – James Donnelly never knew the man with whom he shares his name.



Born the same year Fort Knox was first established in 1918, 1st Lt. James P. Donnelly is memorialized at an installation range bearing his name. Now almost 70 years after its dedication in his honor, his nephew was able to visit his legacy in person.



“This is something I’ve always wanted to see,” said Donnelly. “I always wanted to know where we came from. It’s a connection to the past.”



Donnelly said both his father and uncle served in World War II. Only one returned home alive — his father.



“He never talked about it,” said Donnelly. “They were both in the service at the same time. My dad was in the Pacific, but he came home for his funeral.”



According to Donnelly, the brothers were sent to different theaters during the war. As a tanker with Patton’s 3rd Army, his uncle deployed to France. It was while there as a platoon leader in the 37th Tank Battalion, 4th Armor Division that he fought to repel a German counterattack in a fierce tank battle.



Following his actions, Lt. Donnelly was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for valor. The citation reads as follows:



“Early in September 1944, a Tank Battalion was ordered to counter-attack a German tank and infantry force that was advancing on the Battalion’s area. Lt. Donnelly’s platoon was ordered to form the left flank of the attack. The success of the counterattack was due in large part to the aggressiveness with which Lt. Donnelly employed his platoon. Fourteen German tanks and eight light vehicles were destroyed as well as innumerable dismounted troops with the loss of only one tank. Lt. Donnelly led a counterattack against a strong German tank and infantry attack. Knowing the threat the attack constituted against the rest of the Battalion, and in spite of receiving fire from German tanks from both his left and right, Lt. Donnelly continued forward until his tank was hit and he himself was killed.”



Donnelly still has the telegram his grandparents received notifying them of their son’s death. He looked through his phone at the pictures he took of it, as well as other family photos while he stood near the range sign he’d been waiting years to see.



Donnelly said he often reminisces about the family he has lost over the years. Thanks to the items he has been able to hold onto, he said he’s able to get a glimpse into the past – even when it brings a heavy heart.



“I was reading some of his letters where he’s writing to his dad and he says, ‘When I get home, I’m going to marry Margaret,’” Donnelly said, explaining all the future plans his uncle had. “It’s kind of sad.”



Wanting to learn more about the man he never had the chance to know, Donnelly asked, “Why him?” He looked to the former Soldiers who now oversee the post ranges and who accompanied him on his visit for insight into why his uncle was selected to be the one honored, and not one of the many other heroes who lost their lives serving their country.



“The Silver Star is a pretty big deal – especially for what he was awarded for,” said range officer Rodney Manson. “Most of our range facilities are memorialized by either Medal of Honor or Silver Star recipients because of their gallantry.”



Donnelly, pausing after hearing the response, stared out over the range:



“There were so many gallant acts.”



Framed on the wall in Donnelly’s living room back in Colorado are Uncle James’ medals. Alongside them is the accommodation sent personally from President Franklin Roosevelt’s office to the Donnelly family regarding their son’s heroic actions that September day in France nearly 80 years ago.



Since its dedication in 1955, members of the Donnelly family have traveled to Fort Knox twice: once shortly after the range was first renamed in James’ honor, and once again in 2018 when great-nephew Jared visited. After seeing the photos of his own son at the range, Donnelly said he had to succeed in being the third.



“I’ve looked at the photograph of my grandmother at the dedication, and I’ve always wanted to see this but never had the chance,” Donnelly said.



On March 28, Donnelly fulfilled his wish to look out over the range named in honor of his uncle. He said he can now add his own photos to the collection of family memories.



“I have the pictures, but being here … it’s surreal,” said Donnelly. “I’ve got to tell you, it’s pretty peaceful here.”