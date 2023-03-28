All female team marches at the Bataan

Las Cruces, N.M. – An all-female team of Soldiers from the 84th Training Command laced up their boots and set out for the windy desert to march in the annual Bataan Memorial Death March on Mar. 19th 2023, located at White Sands Missile Range in Las Cruces, N.M.



The event began at 7 a.m. and spanned 26.2 miles through rough desert climates, temperatures of 40-50 degrees and blistering, chill winds in honor and memoriam of both American and Filipino service members who were captured and transferred on April 9, 1942, after the three-month Battle of Bataan in the Philippines during World War II.



During the original Bataan, prisoners of war marched from Mariveles to San Fernando and from the Capas Train Station to various camps for a total of 65 miles. Soldiers who became too exhausted and fell during the march were shot instantly and many more succumbed to dehydration and starvation within the work camps.



Sources also report widely differing prisoner of war casualties prior to reaching Camp O’Donnell: from 5,000 to 18,000 Filipino deaths and 500 to 650 American deaths during the march.



Led by 1st Lt. Cathryn Draicchio, an 84th exercise staff officer, assembled the team that consisted of the following members: Master Sgt. Wendy Romero, Sgt. 1st Class Mary Munyua, Sgt. 1st Class Karen Willis, and Capt. Christina Winters, along with Master Sgt. Richard Stafford, who assisted with training and marched with the team.



Draicchio, new to the 84th, is always seeking new challenges.



“Personally, I didn’t know what to expect as a new member of the unit and I am always looking for opportunities to train and improve my physical conditioning,” said Draicchio. “I began seeking events to challenge myself and after speaking to the 84th Operations cell, the unit got involved and we assembled a team to march.”



Draicchio developed a robust training plan that tested the team’s endurance and conditioning, preparing them for the Bataan.



“Time was a challenge because we were limited to two months of training before the event,” said Draicchio. “However, everyone showed up at the right place and right time for all scheduled training events and we were more than ready for our trek across the desert.”



Romero, the 84th Health Care noncommissioned officer-in-charge, had never participated in the Bataan before.



“I wanted to do what I could to support the team and build my own confidence,” said Romero. “My goals were to train effectively and safely to ensure we all finished together, and I enjoyed the camaraderie and rapport we built together, it was very inspirational to say the least.”



Willis, the 84th senior Paralegal NCO, was born in the Philippines and had been waiting for this opportunity her entire career.



“Participating in the Bataan Memorial Death March has been a personal goal of mine since I joined the military 12 years ago,” said Willis. “Training with my group leading up to the event not only prepared me physically, but I also gained new friends throughout the process.”



During the final steps after the long and grueling hike, Willis extended her home flag of the Philippines to the outstretched hands of the team to cross the finish line in solidarity. Emotions erupted as tears filled Willis’s eyes with each final step.



“Having been born and raised in the Philippines, paying tribute to the heroic actions of the American and Filipino Soldiers by participating in the Bataan Memorial Death March not only gave me a sense of pride and challenged me personally, but also fostered Esprit de Corps with the members of my group,” said Willis.



"Strike Hard"

