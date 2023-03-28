USAF hosts Laramie County Sentinel town meeting

Photo By Joseph Coslett | The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Corps of Engineers host a Sentinel town meeting for...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Coslett | The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Corps of Engineers host a Sentinel town meeting for Laramie County landowners to discuss real estate activities and future negotiations to support the project in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, March 27, 2023. The Air Force discussed the temporary construction easements for utility corridors and launch facilities and missile alert facilities conversion; the new permanent easements for utility corridors; drainage easements for LF and MAF sites converted to the new Sentinel Launch Centers; road access to new tower sites; and fee acquisitions for five-acre tower sites. (U.S. Air Force photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, held a county meeting to inform the local public and landowners about upcoming real estate acquisitions planned in their areas at the Pine Bluffs Community Center, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, on March 27, 2023.



The Air Force discussed the temporary construction easements for utility corridors and launch facilities and missile alert facilities conversion; the new permanent easements for utility corridors; drainage easements for LF and MAF sites converted to the new Sentinel Launch Centers; road access to new tower sites; and fee acquisitions for five-acre tower sites.

During the meeting, different stations were available to landowners to explain the real estate acquisition timeline that began in February before the proposed Sentinel Program tentatively breaks ground in the Fall of 2023 or early 2024. The timeline begins with an independent appraiser that will contact landowners to set up appointments to appraise their land.



“We ask landowners to walk the land with the appraiser,” said Deborah Lord, USACE supervisory reality specialist. “When all factors have been taken into consideration, the appraiser will provide their determination of the fair market value for the temporary easement to USACE.”



A USACE realty specialist will then contact landowners via a letter and phone call to use the appraisal finding to negotiate just compensation for temporary interests acquired. USACE representatives intend to meet in person to listen to landowner concerns and take them into consideration. The negotiations are under a timeline since construction tentatively begins in the fall.



“Please understand we need your assistance to complete negotiations in a timely manner as utility corridor construction activities that are critical to our nation’s security will begin this year,” said Lord.



The proposed number of lots needed for the proposed operational weapon system article is approximately 172 miles or 299 parcels of land, the majority of which will be reusing 168 miles of hardened intersite cable system easements.



In the future, the USAF will schedule additional town meetings to reach out to other counties impacted by Sentinel real estate efforts.

The Air Force is modernizing the existing Minuteman III systems, including missile silos, control centers and other ground infrastructure at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Minot AFB, North Dakota.



“Protecting our nation’s defense is a collective effort, and the cooperation of landowners is vital to achieving success," said Lord.



For additional information, please visit https://www.afgsc.af.mil/Sentinel-GBSD/ or contact the Sentinel Hotline at 307-773-3400 or email afgsc.sentinel.hotline@us.af.mil.