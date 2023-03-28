Dülmen event creates bonds, promotes awareness

Photo By Sandra Wilson | Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Yurgans stands by Steffani Simkins, Army Community Service Lite...... read more read more Photo By Sandra Wilson | Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Yurgans stands by Steffani Simkins, Army Community Service Lite Center Manager and gives accolades to Sgt. Javon Neville, military police Soldier at Dülmen Tower Barracks, for winning the second annual chili cook-off event at Dülmen Tower Barracks on March 23, 2023. The community gathered together to vote on the best chili and then attended the SAFER Challenge event in the gym to meet Army service providers and learn about resources available. see less | View Image Page

DÜLMEN TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – Community members gathered for a SAFER Challenge and chili cook-off at Tower Barracks in Dülmen, March 23, 2023. Representatives from support agencies Benelux-wide came together for a meet and greet inviting members of the Dülmen installation to learn more about the services they have to offer.



“Making that connection and increasing the awareness can make the difference in reaching out for help,” said Ryan Harvey, USAG Benelux sexual assault response coordinator.



Harvey originally created the collaborative event to be focused on a physical experience, hence the “challenge” in the name. It now embraces the feel of a “wellness fair … with the goal of trying to capture as many people in the footprint as possible,” said Harvey. “When I brought the event to the Benelux, the idea was for people to … come out of their comfort zone and to approach some difficult topics.”



The SAFER Challenge aims to bring together multiple agencies under one event umbrella to educate Service Members and their Families through awareness and prevention. As the acronym indicates, the participating organizations include Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP), the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Program (ASAP), the Family Advocacy Program (FAP), and the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP). The letter R at the end of SAFER stands for resilience and includes representatives from the Financial Readiness Program (FRP), Religious Services Office (RSO), Army Community Service (ACS), and the Military and Family Life Consultant (MFLC).



Attendees in Dülmen participated in educational experiences hosted by these agencies to increase their knowledge base. One booth offered an opportunity to experience shooting a basketball while wearing drunk goggles. Another provided choose-your-own-scenario to learn how certain environments and decisions can alter a person’s life.



Community members were encouraged to attend in order to build upon their network of resources and also to put a face to the organizations that are able to assist in challenging situations.



One Service Member who attended with his Family visit each of the booths.



“Here at Dülmen we don’t have much,” said Sgt. Matthew Kendall, directorate of emergency services Tower Barracks. “When people just get here, they don’t know much or where to go so these kinds of events help to show them the resources available.”



Harvey explained how all the subject-matter experts were in attendance to show support for the Dülmen community and that their services are offered equally to all parts of the Benelux communities.



“It’s not a secret Dülmen is an isolated area. But every location is equally a part of the community as the other,” said Harvey. “This event is a time to really hit the pause button. It’s valuable. The goal is to increase awareness by building community. This increases resilience.”



Harvey went on to explain that people can be confident, safe, and secure approaching them with their issues. The team also knows how to assist when clients do not wish to go through military channels.



“We want to encourage help-seeking behavior,” said Harvey. “We are here for people.”