ADAPT minimizing negative consequences of substance misuse, abuse through education

Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Kimberly Marketto, left, a treatment manager with the 78th Medical Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment team shows container size differences to Tihana Duru, 78th MDG mental health technician, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 27, 2023. The ADAPT team minimizes the negative consequences of substance misuse and abuse, to the individual, family and organization through education and outreach programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

April is National Alcohol Awareness Month and learning how to cope with dependency can be the key to successful sobriety.



One team at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, that can help get people on the right track is the ADAPT Program with the 78th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. ADAPT, which stands for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment, serves the mission of promoting readiness, health and wellness through prevention and treatment of substance misuse or abuse.



During the month of April in recognition of National Alcohol Awareness Month, the Robins ADAPT team plans get out and interact with the base populace to spread their message.



“The goal is to creatively promote educational material to young active-duty personnel and their leadership about alcohol and trending substances,” said Capt. Precious Jones, 78th OMRS ADAPT Program Manager and licensed clinical social worker. “We intend to have two interactive events with prizes, guest speakers who graduated from ADAPT treatment, and one or two off base community resources to promote their services. The expected outcome is for high levels of participation for junior rankings members.”



At Robins, outpatient services are available to active duty, active guard, or reservists on active orders.



“ADAPT’s mission evolves around education and preventative services regarding illicit substances and alcohol misuse,” said Jones. “We promote early intervention for members and provide outpatient substance abuse treatment services. The emphasis is for members to remain worldwide war fighters. Countless members have been brave to seek assistance regarding struggles. Subsequently after receiving treatment, many of them have been able to successfully continue military careers.”



Tech. Sgt. Savion Waters, 78th OMRS Mental Health noncommissioned officer in charge, said they try to minimize the negative consequences of substance misuse and abuse to the individual, family and organization through education.



“We perform our mission by conducting outreach to units around the base, so they are informed of what type services we provide,” he said. “We currently serve the active-duty population on base and in surrounding areas pending circumstances.”



Waters said they also provide individual and group evidenced-based substance abuse treatment.



“We provide comprehensive education and treatment to individuals who experience problems attributed to substance misuse or abuse,” he said. “We help them to restore function and return to unrestricted duty status, or assist them in their transition to civilian life, as appropriate.”



Jones said the ADAPT Program is designed for individuals who are ready to address issues, which may have led to the misuse of substances.



“The ADAPT team promotes healthy mindsets and behaviors,” she said. “We often have members engaged with mental health services; although, it is not a mandatory function for members enrolled in ADAPT to seek mental health care. However, there are observable benefits of engaging in both treatment platforms.”



Treatment planning and meetings occur with the member, the member’s command, and the ADAPT staff when deemed necessary.



“This collaborative approach assists in fostering best possible outcomes for members. Resources are available on the Robins AFB Tricare platform,” she said.



The collaboration extends beyond the member’s command. Jones said they are networking with units around the base.



“ADAPT has been building strong connections with units across the Robins installation and has interests to continue engagement with the Community Action Team for additional collaboration with agencies on base,” she said. “Off base, we are connected with community entities that provide both crisis and long-term support for individuals in need.”



The 78th MDG OMRS office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



If in need of assistance, call 478-327-8398, or go to https://robins.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health-Substance-Abuse/Alcohol-and-Drug-Abuse-Prevention-and-Treatment-ADAPT.







