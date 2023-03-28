Just Do It

Grafenwöhr, Germany – U.S. Army Pfc. Angelina Cummins, a Lampasas, Texas native, assigned to 2nd Platoon “Brutal Company”, 2nd Battalion. 70th Armored, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, joined the Army looking for stability. According to Cummins, her mother, an Army veteran in her own right, said that she would love the Army way of life. This journey of self-discovery led her to become an M1A2 Abrams Armor Crewman, specifically a gunner.



“My mother was in the Army as a combat medic, and my stepdad was an infantryman,” said Cummins. “My mother inspired me to join; she talked about the overall experience and how much I would love the Army life.”



Joining a primarily male-dominated field in the Army, Cummins wanted to show those around her that she was as capable as any of them and prove them wrong.



“People underestimate me,” said Cummins. “In basic training I had a 1st Sgt. tell me that I should change my MOS (Military Occupational Specialty), that it would be difficult, and I would struggle; getting told that was like being slapped in the face; why shouldn’t I go where I want to in my career?”



Having worked with Cummins since she got out of her initial training, Sgt. 1st Class Bert Everhart, Cummins’ tank commander, spoke on her performance as an Abrams gunner.



“As a crewman she is a caliber of Soldier we want in the corps,” said Everhart. “She has that drive and motivation. Just twenty-two weeks ago, she was working at McDonalds and now she’s working in a tank.”



In her short time as an Abrams gunner in the Army, Cummins had accomplished a lot, from getting through her initial training when told it would be challenging to being presented an Army Achievement Medal for excellence in gunnery.



An AAM is typically presented to any Armed Forces member who distinguishes themselves by meritorious service or achievement.



“I received the AAM for shooting distinguished in gunnery,” said Cummins. “It’s like shooting expert on an M4, when you shoot nine out of ten targets, you're distinguished.”



Cummins, known throughout her formation as the platoon artist, is a very positive person and stands out with the drive and motivation that has earned her trust as an Abrams gunner and a Soldier.



“She’s earned my trust,” said Everhart. “We went through the qualification, and she has increased that trust; drive, motivation, and willingness to learn, she embodies all of that.”



Speaking to any females considering a career as a tanker or any job in the Army, Cummins had this to say.



“Just do it,” she said. “I think a lot of people are scared, and they shouldn’t be, there’s no room in life for hesitation.”

