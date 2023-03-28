76th AS honors the memory of Grant Davis

The 76th Airlift Squadron gathered for the annual Grant’s Ride memorial event March 17, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



This event is held to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Grant Davis, 76th AS evaluator communications system operator who passed away in a cycling accident in 2016. The event is also held to promote bicycle safety to the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



I had the privilege of knowing and working with Grant, said Lt. Col. John Field, 76th AS commander. He was just the type of guy who was always there when you needed him.



Davis was stationed at RAB for five years, and in that time he was known for his commitment, dedication, and compassion in and out of the 76th AS office.



The event has been held every year since Davis’s passing in 2016 and has been a way to remember him as well as his love of cycling and fitness.



“It has been a tradition to honor Grant with a ride and to highlight one of his passions,” said Field. “This event also brings cycling safety into the spotlight here in the KMC.”



This year, participants of Grant’s Ride biked a total of 15 miles, stopping at the memorial site of Davis’s accident. They left flowers next to the memorial and held a moment of silence.



To end his speech, Field shared words from Davis’s memorial plaque that rests on the front of the 76th AS building.



“The light of life has been extinguished from a great man; his memory will be the light that guides us in the dark,” said Field. “He will be missed. son, husband, friend, Airman.”

