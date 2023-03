Photo By Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett | Players from the Football Club Kaiserslautern (1. FCK) team visit Ramstein High School...... read more read more

Players from the Football Club Kaiserslautern (1. FCK) team visit Ramstein High School at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2023. While visiting RAB, members of 1.FCK met with fans and participated in a meet-and-greet where they were asked questions and signed memorabilia.