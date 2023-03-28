Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Regginald Vaughn

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Regginald Vaughn, the crew chief of munitions stockpile management assigned to the 36th Munitions Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 23, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



After arriving at Andersen AFB in September 2020, Vaughn started as the senior munitions controller, leading a team of six personnel overseeing all explosive operations conducted by 36 MUNS and mission partners. He was the focal point of the explosive handling operating instructions re-write. This directly contributed to the squadron winning the 2021 Headquarters Air Force weapons safety team award.



In January 2022, Vaughn transitioned to stockpile management as a shift lead, directing and managing 22 Airmen. He led the transition of 175 shipping containers containing 1.2 million munitions to the Naval Base Guam port. Vaughn led a convoy of eight members, including U.S. Navy personnel, driving over 5,000 miles. This helped the squadron to be able to receive next generation munitions by freeing 2,000 square-feet of storage.



“My favorite part of my job is the people and the camaraderie,” said Vaughn. “Everybody is so well connected and proud to be here.”



As the crew chief of munitions stockpile management, Vaughn leads, mentors and trains 53 Airmen in the 36th Maintenance Group’s largest section. He oversees the storage, handling, shipping and receiving operations for munitions and 155 storage facilities which provides support in driving three operation plans and multiple temporary duty mission. Vaughn manages resources by overseeing the section’s vehicle maintenance program which consists of 80 vehicles and is the lead trainer, ensuring 53 Airmen are trained to operate them safely. He guides munitions operations and base agencies in performing monthly, periodic and annual inventories.



“I’ve learned a lot being in the Air Force and I’ve grown a lot since before I joined,” said Vaughn. “It’s been a great experience.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Vaughn!

