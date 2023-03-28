Army WCAP Boxing Qualifies Two for 2024 Olympic Trials

Courtesy Photo | Pfc. Guadalupe 'Lupe' Gutierrez prepares for Boxing practice at the U.S. Army World...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pfc. Guadalupe 'Lupe' Gutierrez prepares for Boxing practice at the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado. see less | View Image Page

DETROIT – Two Boxing Soldier-athletes assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program took a big step toward qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.



Guadalupe Gutierrez and Pfc. Ariana Carrasco earned silver medals during the competition in the women’s 119- and 146-pound weight classes, respectively, during the 2023 Boxing National Qualifiers on March 18-25 at Huntington Place.



Boxers who finished in the top two in an Olympic weight class qualified for the Olympic Trials, which are Dec. 1-9 in Lafayette, Louisiana. The competition featured 291 boxers fighting at the Elite level.



Individual Results

In women’s 110 pounds, Pfc. Mariana Lopez lost in the quarterfinals to Noelle Haro by unanimous decision.



In men’s 112 pounds, Spc. Eli Lankford beat Alex Espinzoa when the referee stopped the contest at 1:26 in the first round during the quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Lankford lost a 4-1 split decision to Marcellus Smith. Lankford earned a bronze medal.



Pfc. Guadalupe Gutierrez, at women’s 119 pounds, had a first-round bye. Gutierrez beat Trinity Prospers by unanimous decision in the semifinals before falling to Jasmine Hampton by a 4-1 split decision in the championship.



In the men’s 125 pounds, Cpl. Jeremiah Perales had a first-round bye before beating Daben Figueroa, 3-2. He beat Alaak Deu in the quarterfinals and lost a 4-1 split decision to Izak Carlos. Perales earned a bronze medal.



Pvt. Sierra Martinez had a first-round bye in women’s 125 pounds. In the quarterfinals, she beat Ronetta Harper in the quartefinals and lost a 3-2 split decision in the semifinals to Deborah Grant. Martinez earned a bronze medal.



In the quarterfinals of the women’s 146 pounds, Pfc. Ariana Carrasco won unanimous decisions against Jill Barbetta and Christine Forkins. Carrasco lost to Brooke Mullen by unanimous decision in the final round.



In men’s 156 pounds, Spc. Creighton Holmes had a first-round bye before losing by unanimous decision to Melvin Martinez.



The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11. To follow the athletes’ Olympic journey, follow @USArmyWCAP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.