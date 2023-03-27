Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle 5K

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.21.2023

    Story by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines -- Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25TH Infantry Division, and Philippine Army (PA) gather for the infamous Jungle 5k as part of the Jungle Operation Training Course on 21 March 2023 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. The event is a 3-mile run on rugged terrain with the Fighting Load Carrier (FLC) and the individual soldiers' assigned weapon.Exercises like Salaknib offer a chance to integrate our soldiers with our allied partners to learn and grow together no matter the jungle or environment. Partaking in Salaknib helps build upon a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    This work, Jungle 5K, by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

