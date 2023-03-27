DEL 15 activates, brings C2 support to NSDC

Photo By Dennis Rogers | From left, U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Kristopher-Michael K. Kainoa, Space...... read more read more Photo By Dennis Rogers | From left, U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Kristopher-Michael K. Kainoa, Space Delta 15 senior enlisted leader, unveils the DEL 15 guidon as U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense commander and U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, DEL 15 commander, stand at attention during the DEL 15 activation ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2023. The mission of DEL 15 is to provide service command-and-control (C2) capability, mission ready crew forces, skills training, certifications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and support and cyber mission defense, and special mission support to the JTF-SD and its National Space Defense Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers) see less | View Image Page

Space Operations Command and Joint Task Force-Space Defense officials activated Space Delta 15 during a ceremony here, March 10, 2023.



The mission of DEL 15 is to provide service command-and-control (C2) capability, mission ready crew forces, skills training, certifications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and cyber mission defense support, as well as special mission support to the National Space Defense Center.



“The USSF is normalizing its force presentation to the space superiority mission with the establishment of Delta 15,” said U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, JTF-SD commander, who presided over the activation ceremony. “The new unit will grow to provide the core infrastructure and manpower for the NSDC, while continuing to work closely with our National Reconnaissance Office and Intelligence Community partners to ensure unity of effort across the mission area.”



Delta 15 and its subordinate squadrons, the 15th Command-and-Control Squadron, 15th ISR Squadron, 15th Cyber Squadron, and the 15th Combat Training Squadron, are the U.S. Space Force’s force presentation to U.S. Space Command to organize, train and equip the NSDC.

The activation of DEL 15 provides for the execution of C2 functions in support of the NSDC’s space superiority mission.



DEL 15 will develop training environments, testing, and simulation to prepare USSF forces, and designated joint and allied partners, to prevail in a contested, degraded, operationally limited (CDO), all-domain environment.



“Delta 15 provides the NSDC’s USSF-certified space defense training and crew positions, intel support and space cyber defense,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen G. Lyon, DEL 15’s inaugural commander. “Delta 15 is USSF personnel, while the NSDC will remain joint with mission partner, contract and NRO support.”



During the activation ceremony, Lyon quoted the Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman, who stated, “Capabilities only become forces with effective C2. Now more than ever, we need to protect-and-defend forces, so Delta 15 is critical for the success of the Space Force.”



Lyon is now triple-hatted as the JTF-SD Director of Operations, NSDC Director, and commander of DEL 15.



Although the NSDC’s mission remains the same, DEL 15 will integrate into the NSDC’s current space defense mission while working closely with the joint personnel operating within the NSDC today.



“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and a truly humbling and historic experience,” said Senior Master Sgt. Kristopher-Michael K. Kainoa, DEL 15 senior enlisted leader. “Our committed Guardians and teammates will continue to shape our shared military history and weave their stories into the greater fabric of our nation’s Profession of Arms.”

DEL 15 will be co-located with the NSDC, here.



Initially established as the Joint Interagency Combined Space Operations Center (JICSpOC) on Oct. 1, 2015, the NSDC was intended to improve processes and procedures, ensuring data fusion among Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), interagency, allied, and commercial space entities.



The NSDC is a partnership organization, strongly supported by both the DoD and IC, that develops and improves U.S. ability to rapidly detect, warn, characterize, attribute, and defend against threats to our nation's vital space systems.