“A Day in the Life” hosts Buena and Desert View High School students

Courtesy Photo | Students from Buena Vista High School in Sierra Vista, and Desert View High School in Tucson, were introduced to the Army Physical Fitness Test March 24, during the second quarterly "Day in the Life" event that brought more than 30 students to Fort Huachuca (U.S. Army photo courtesy of U.S. Army Recruiting Command).

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, in coordination with U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) held its quarterly “A Day in the Life” event to introduce students to various military activities and occupations March 24.



More than 30 students from Buena Vista High School in Sierra Vista, and Desert View High School in Tucson, experienced situations that occur daily for Soldiers stationed at Fort Huachuca, like learning the fundamentals of the Army Combat Fitness Test, running the obstacle course, and eating in a military dining facility.



After students finished an early morning of physical fitness with U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence drill sergeants and 111th Military Intelligence Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team, they attended a static display at Chaffee Field.



The display showcased different military occupations and students had the opportunity to see a joint light tactical vehicle, or JLTV; a military working dog in action; one of 2nd Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment’s unmanned aircraft systems; and much more.



COL Steve Bynum, USAICoE’s Chief of Operations, Plans and Training (G-3) and Senior Army National Guard Advisor, spoke to the students about his experience in the Army and the opportunities available to them if they decide to join the military.



“A Day in the Life is really important to us here at Fort Huachuca because it allows us to collaborate with USAREC and reinforce their efforts by showing the opportunities available to these students if they join the Military Intelligence Corps,” Bynum said. “This is absolutely critical to our accessions efforts, and it provides the students with a better understanding of what’s available and how it can support their own education, career, and personal goals while serving their communities and country.”



Jeriel Morales, a senior at Buena High School, has been in the JROTC program for the past two years and joined the Army National Guard last year. He heads off to basic training in August 2023.



After he completes basic and advanced individual training, he plans to attend college as a Theology major and eventually join the active duty Army as a chaplain.



“I have really enjoyed it and it’s opened my eyes a lot because there are a lot of jobs that I didn’t know where available in the military,” he said. “I’ve found every one of them super interesting especially those involved with strategic use with deployments.”



Hernandez said the static display was his favorite part of the day because he was able to see and speak to Soldiers who had different jobs in the Army.



Students were also able to use the engagement skills trainer and test their skills on the obstacle course.



Ariana Zuniga has been in the Desert View Air Force JROTC for the past four years. As a senior, she said JROTC has been great opportunity for her to make connections with different people, and to take advantage of different learning opportunities.



“This is the first time I’ve done a ‘Day in the Life’ event. My first year, we did get to do the obstacle course, but we didn’t get to eat in the chow hall or do PT,” she said. “I thought it was awesome.”



Zuniga said she does plan to join the U.S. Marines after she attends college, but it was great to be able to see what daily life will be like after she joins.



“It gave me a great glimpse into what it will be like and for sure makes me know that I want to join,” she said.