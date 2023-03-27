Goodfellow, San Angelo showcase base-community partnership to CSAF and spouse

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his wife, Mrs. Sharene Brown, recently visited Goodfellow Air Force Base to see first-hand the relationships and community partnerships that have won Goodfellow the Altus Trophy three times.

The Altus Trophy is awarded annually to recognize the local community that provides the finest support to its Air Education and Training Command unit. Each year, communities surrounding AETC bases compete for the honor by submitting packages to the Altus Military Affairs Committee describing their accomplishments. The winner is determined by a panel of committee members and former AETC commanders.







“National security impacts us all and seeing the relationship between Goodfellow and San Angelo was inspiring,” said Brown. “In partnership with federal, state, and local governments, and the communities surrounding our installations, the Air Force is committed to providing benefits and services that allow our Airmen to focus on their mission, knowing they and their families have the resources and support needed to thrive. Goodfellow stands out to me as an excellent example of what community partnership should look like in today’s Air Force, where collaboration within and throughout is key to our success.”







Brown’s visit to Goodfellow included a mission brief and all-call with the 17th Training Wing, a small-group lunch with Airmen, as well as a discussion of ongoing community partnership initiatives, and visits to the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy and Moser-Flynn Hall Intelligence Campus.The Fire Academy is a single example of the reciprocal relationship between the base and community, as Goodfellow works with the San Angelo Fire Department to complete their annual Airport Rescue Fire Fighting certification training and has a longstanding agreement that enables SAFD to utilize Goodfellow’s garage and fire truck maintenance experts. In exchange, San Angelo provides ambulance services on base.

In addition, Mrs. Brown met with spouses of the installation’s uniformed senior leaders, as well as local civic leaders, to learn more about the mutually-beneficial relationship between Goodfellow AFB and the neighboring community. These discussions covered key quality-of-life areas for military families across the Air Force, including access to housing, healthcare, childcare, education, and spouse employment.

