Belvoir Hospital Launches New Electronic Health Record System

FORT BELVOIR, VA (March 25, 2023)--



As the clock struck 7:00 a.m. this morning, Team Members of the Belvoir Hospital joined in a display of esprit de corps as the hospital’s adopted “Go Live” mascot, GENI the Caterpillar, officially sprouted its wings and became a butterfly as the hospital enacted its new electronic health record system.



MHS GENESIS is the new electronic health record for the Military Health System and the Department of Defense. The rollout started in 2017 in the Pacific Northwest, and it has been working its way, more or less, west to east across the country since then.



The new system streamlines electronic health records, providing a single, secure health record for active-duty service members, veterans, and their families. To date, MHS GENESIS has gone live at the majority of military medical treatment facilities across the DoD; by the end of 2023, MHS GENESIS will be fully deployed across the globe.



MHS GENESIS has major advantages over the previous systems allowing for better management of chronic, complex, and time-sensitive health conditions. Increasing capabilities allows patients to securely engage directly with providers and improve provider-patient interaction time by consolidating patient information into one electronic health record. Additionally, MHS GENESIS provides continuity of care for service members anywhere in the world – from the date they enter into the military until transitioning to veteran status.



The Belvoir Hospital is a 120-bed, 1.3 million-square-foot military community hospital that serves a regional population of 250,000 personnel with about 100,000 enrollees receiving inpatient and specialty care services supported by 55 specialty clinics, a Warrior Pavilion (for combat injured/wounded/ ill), Inpatient Addictions Program, and three satellite family health centers at the Pentagon, Dumfries and Fairfax, VA.

Date Posted: 03.27.2023
Story ID: 441274
This work, Belvoir Hospital Launches New Electronic Health Record System, by Reese Brown