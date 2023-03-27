88th Readiness Division victim advocate, creating an environment of trust, respect

Sgt. 1st Class Betsy Buckmaster, 88th Readiness Division Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Victim Advocate began her new position in October 2022.



Buckmaster joined the Army Reserve in 1986 and started SHARP VA collateral duties in 2010 while she was a band member. She transferred from reserve status to active Army service as the 88th RD SHARP VA. Buckmaster states that the transition to victim advocate has allowed her to be the “best version of myself when helping others,” indicating it has helped her learn and grow as a soldier.



When speaking about SHARP, Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, has stated that, “creating an environment of trust and respect is something that all of us can and must do.”



Buckmaster describes the team she works with in the SHARP community as a passionate group who support each other and help victims. She says that during her 37 years of service she has seen the program evolve to a victim-centric focus. Buckmaster’s role as a VA is to provide essential support and care to the victim to include non-clinical information on available options and resources to assist the victim in making informed decisions as they progress through resolution and healing.



The SHARP Program directs the Army's efforts in the prevention of and response to sexual harassment, sexual assault, and associated retaliatory behaviors. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members.



Buckmaster shares that throughout April there will be a variety of SHARP awareness events including Denim Day on April 26, wearing teal on Tuesdays and the Clothesline Project. Check your local area for additional awareness events.



Additional information on the SHARP Program can be found at https://www.usar.army.mil/SHARP/.



The SHARP Hotline is available 24/7 at 608-388-3000 and the National Crisis Hotline is available by calling 988.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:08 Story ID: 441273 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 88th Readiness Division victim advocate, creating an environment of trust, respect, by Kaleen Holliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.