Phoenix Recruiting Battalion hosts Army Reserve leadership at R2PC

Photo By Alun Thomas | Chief Warrant Officer Five Pat Nelligan, command chief warrant officer, U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks to Phoenix Recruiting Battalion and Army Reserve leadership at a Reserve Recruiting Partnership Council (R2PC), March 25, Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix. (Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion hosted local Army Reserve leadership at a Reserve Recruiting Partnership Council (R2PC), March 25, Papago Park Military Reservation.



The purpose of the R2PC is to improve communications and mutual partnerships between the Phoenix Rec. Bn. and reserve units within Arizona, to fill critical reserve vacancies.



Attending the event was Chief Warrant Officer Five Pat Nelligan, command chief warrant officer, U.S. Army Reserve Command, who said conferences like the R2PC are essential for developing positive relationships and dialogue about current Army concerns.



“It’s all about getting involved at every level and trying to change the culture, getting back to training,” Nelligan said. “I have to commend all those here who’ve stuck in the Army Reserve over the last 10 years … you’ve been through 10 years of uncertainty, but you’re still here and clearly dedicated to the mission.”



Nelligan said the Army Reserve is in tremendous need of new Soldiers with a concerted effort required to attract potential recruits.



“Army Reserve leadership understands the number of vacancies at your units and the need to fill them, we want to help you,” he said. “The R2PC was originally designed to identify vacancies and make contacts and we need to maintain that. Both USAREC (United States Army Recruiting Command) and the Army Reserve must be in this together.”



Getting creative is essential, Nelligan said, if the Army is going to succeed with their recruiting mission, but we have the right people to do it.



“I hammer this home everywhere I go – our culture is going to get us through this,” Nelligan said. ‘We still have enough dedicated people in the Army Reserve – yourselves – who’ll work through all the problems and solve them. You’re all here to make things better.”



Nelligan stressed that all Army leaders need to take the opportunity to talk about the advantages and benefits of serving.



“Take advantage of our veteran population who loved serving, they want to tell their stories – you have to open your mind up to the alternatives instead of the cookie cutter approach,” Nelligan added. “The good news is the reserve has sustained most of its force. But we must be ready with formations that are trained and want to stay.”



“We’re looking for success stories, so anybody that has a great story, or something they can brag that we’re doing better at – don’t keep it to yourself,” he said.