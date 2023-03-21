2023 Easter hours at USAG Benelux

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – The religious holiday Easter (Sunday, April 9) and the days surrounding it are widely celebrated throughout Europe as public holidays, and as a result many operational hours across the garrison are likely to alter temporarily.



Many establishments in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands observe Good Friday, April 7 and Easter Monday, April 10 as public holidays.



Below is a list of how these holidays will affect offices, services and facilities, organized according to location.



The list below is not comprehensive, and any community members who plan to visit a service or location are encouraged to call ahead (view our phonebook) to ensure that the service is available or the office is open in order to avoid inconvenience.



Any updates after the first release of the following closures will be clearly marked.



Chièvres Air Base and SHAPE



Animal Kennel:



Normal hours of operation



Auto Skills Center / Equipment Rental:



Normal hours of operation Friday and Saturday



Closed as usual Sunday and Monday



Bene Brew:



Normal hours of operation



Child, Youth and School Services (SHAPE):



Closed April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



DPW work reception:



Closed April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



Fitness center: 24-hour access always



Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7



Normal hours of operation April 8



Normal hours of operation April 9



Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10



Housing office:



Closed April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



Chièvres Library:



Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7



Normal hours of operation Saturday



Closed as usual Sunday and Monday



Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):



Normal hours of operation



USAG Benelux – Brunssum and JFC Brunssum



AAFES Exchange Troop Store:



Normal hours of operation



Child, Youth and School Services:



Closed April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



The Commissary:



Normal hours of operation



DPW work reception:



Normal hours of operation April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



Housing office:



Closed April 5 at noon



Normal hours of operation April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



The HUB, Outdoor Recreation / Trips and Tours, fitness center:



Normal hours of operation with 24 hour access to fitness



To learn more, visit the HUB's website



IACS Office



Closed April 5 at noon



Normal hours of operation April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



Library at JFC Brunssum:



Closed April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):



Closed April 5 at noon



Normal hours of operation April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Normal hours of operation April 10







USAG Benelux – Brussels and Sterrebeek Annex



3 Star:



Normal hours of operation



DPW work reception:



Closed April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



Fitness center / equipment rental:



Open 6:00 a.m. to noon April 7



Closed as usual with 24 hour access April 8



Closed as usual with 24 hour access April 9



Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10



Housing office:



Closed April 7



Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday



Closed April 10



The Library:



Closed as usual Friday and Saturday



Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9



Normal hours of operation April 10



Logistics Readiness Center:



Normal hours of operation

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 04:28 Story ID: 441229 Location: NL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Easter hours at USAG Benelux, by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.