2023 Easter hours at USAG Benelux

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – The religious holiday Easter (Sunday, April 9) and the days surrounding it are widely celebrated throughout Europe as public holidays, and as a result many operational hours across the garrison are likely to alter temporarily.
Many establishments in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands observe Good Friday, April 7 and Easter Monday, April 10 as public holidays.
Below is a list of how these holidays will affect offices, services and facilities, organized according to location.
The list below is not comprehensive, and any community members who plan to visit a service or location are encouraged to call ahead (view our phonebook) to ensure that the service is available or the office is open in order to avoid inconvenience.
Any updates after the first release of the following closures will be clearly marked.
Chièvres Air Base and SHAPE
Animal Kennel:
Normal hours of operation
Auto Skills Center / Equipment Rental:
Normal hours of operation Friday and Saturday
Closed as usual Sunday and Monday
Bene Brew:
Normal hours of operation
Child, Youth and School Services (SHAPE):
Closed April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
DPW work reception:
Closed April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
Fitness center: 24-hour access always
Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7
Normal hours of operation April 8
Normal hours of operation April 9
Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10
Housing office:
Closed April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
Chièvres Library:
Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7
Normal hours of operation Saturday
Closed as usual Sunday and Monday
Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):
Normal hours of operation
USAG Benelux – Brunssum and JFC Brunssum
AAFES Exchange Troop Store:
Normal hours of operation
Child, Youth and School Services:
Closed April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
The Commissary:
Normal hours of operation
DPW work reception:
Normal hours of operation April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
Housing office:
Closed April 5 at noon
Normal hours of operation April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
The HUB, Outdoor Recreation / Trips and Tours, fitness center:
Normal hours of operation with 24 hour access to fitness
To learn more, visit the HUB's website
IACS Office
Closed April 5 at noon
Normal hours of operation April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
Library at JFC Brunssum:
Closed April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):
Closed April 5 at noon
Normal hours of operation April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Normal hours of operation April 10
USAG Benelux – Brussels and Sterrebeek Annex
3 Star:
Normal hours of operation
DPW work reception:
Closed April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
Fitness center / equipment rental:
Open 6:00 a.m. to noon April 7
Closed as usual with 24 hour access April 8
Closed as usual with 24 hour access April 9
Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10
Housing office:
Closed April 7
Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday
Closed April 10
The Library:
Closed as usual Friday and Saturday
Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9
Normal hours of operation April 10
Logistics Readiness Center:
Normal hours of operation
