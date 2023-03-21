Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Easter hours at USAG Benelux

    Easter Hours at USAG Benelux

    Photo By Libby Weiler | Courtesy Photo read more read more

    NETHERLANDS

    03.27.2023

    Story by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – The religious holiday Easter (Sunday, April 9) and the days surrounding it are widely celebrated throughout Europe as public holidays, and as a result many operational hours across the garrison are likely to alter temporarily.

    Many establishments in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands observe Good Friday, April 7 and Easter Monday, April 10 as public holidays.

    Below is a list of how these holidays will affect offices, services and facilities, organized according to location.

    The list below is not comprehensive, and any community members who plan to visit a service or location are encouraged to call ahead (view our phonebook) to ensure that the service is available or the office is open in order to avoid inconvenience.

    Any updates after the first release of the following closures will be clearly marked.

    Chièvres Air Base and SHAPE

    Animal Kennel:

    Normal hours of operation

    Auto Skills Center / Equipment Rental:

    Normal hours of operation Friday and Saturday

    Closed as usual Sunday and Monday

    Bene Brew:

    Normal hours of operation

    Child, Youth and School Services (SHAPE):

    Closed April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    DPW work reception:

    Closed April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    Fitness center: 24-hour access always

    Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7

    Normal hours of operation April 8

    Normal hours of operation April 9

    Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10

    Housing office:

    Closed April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    Chièvres Library:

    Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7

    Normal hours of operation Saturday

    Closed as usual Sunday and Monday

    Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):

    Normal hours of operation

    USAG Benelux – Brunssum and JFC Brunssum

    AAFES Exchange Troop Store:

    Normal hours of operation

    Child, Youth and School Services:

    Closed April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    The Commissary:

    Normal hours of operation

    DPW work reception:

    Normal hours of operation April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    Housing office:

    Closed April 5 at noon

    Normal hours of operation April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    The HUB, Outdoor Recreation / Trips and Tours, fitness center:

    Normal hours of operation with 24 hour access to fitness

    To learn more, visit the HUB's website

    IACS Office

    Closed April 5 at noon

    Normal hours of operation April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    Library at JFC Brunssum:

    Closed April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    Logistics Readiness Center (LRC):

    Closed April 5 at noon

    Normal hours of operation April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Normal hours of operation April 10



    USAG Benelux – Brussels and Sterrebeek Annex

    3 Star:

    Normal hours of operation

    DPW work reception:

    Closed April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    Fitness center / equipment rental:

    Open 6:00 a.m. to noon April 7

    Closed as usual with 24 hour access April 8

    Closed as usual with 24 hour access April 9

    Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10

    Housing office:

    Closed April 7

    Closed as usual Saturday and Sunday

    Closed April 10

    The Library:

    Closed as usual Friday and Saturday

    Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9

    Normal hours of operation April 10

    Logistics Readiness Center:

    Normal hours of operation

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 04:28
    Story ID: 441229
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Easter hours at USAG Benelux, by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Easter Hours at USAG Benelux

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    easter
    holiday-hours

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT