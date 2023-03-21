NAVFAC EURAFCENT Virtual Job Fair

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) hosted a virtual recruitment and information session via Microsoft Teams March 22, 2023.

The virtual job fair led by Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, business and support line, deputy public works officers, and total force successfully provided information to over 100 participants expanding a previous "proof of concept" virtual event.

The event hosts discussed the unique opportunities of working in the region, provided insight on some of the benefits of outside continental United States (OCONUS) work, presented information on upcoming vacancies, and answered any and all questions for those in attendance.

The EUROCOM, AFRICOM, and CENTCOM (EAC) team aim to meet the recruiting “fill rate” goals of 88 percent for fiscal year 2023 and 95 percent for fiscal year 2024 by sharing efforts and recruitment brochures via social media and QR codes for the NAVFAC public website for broader awareness.

This is a key component of the NAVFAC EAC fiscal year 2023 hiring plan to include positions in: Acquisition, Architecture, Business Analytics, Contracting, Construction Management, Expeditionary, Energy & Utilities, Engineering, Environmental, Facilities Planning, Facilities Sustainment, Financial Management, Geographic Mapping (GIS), Information Technology, Legal Counsel, Public Affairs Officer, Program Management, Real Estate, Total Force Management, and Transportation.

Overseas assignments are a completely different level of voluntary commitment to serve and a rewarding experience.

Whether you are assigned temporary duty in Djibouti or Romania or spend three years in Spain, Italy, or Greece, you will return to the States with a greater appreciation having submersed yourself with the local culture.

