CFAY Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony Celebrating Construction of New High School

A traditional Jichinsai, or groundbreaking ceremony took place at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on Oct. 24, 2022 to celebrate the construction of a replacement high school campus for Kinnick High School.

The event was attended by dignitaries and guests from Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Gilbane Company, and the Department of Defense Education Activity’s (DoDEA) Pacific region.

Jichinsai ceremonies are commonly performed by Shinto priests who pray for the safety of the workers and to appease the gods who may be disturbed by the construction. During the ceremony, members of CFAY’s leadership were invited to ‘break the ground’ using a sickle, spade and hoe.

“I was extremely honored to have witnessed a ceremony steeped in Japanese tradition and culture,” said N. M. Bloomer, Project Engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Japan District.

“I've spent over six and a half years working in government construction in Japan and this was the first project I've had which held a Japanese groundbreaking ceremony. It was certainly unlike anything I've ever experienced back in the states.”

Bloomer serves as the intermediary between government stakeholders and contractors, overviewing the project and ensuring that it is built according to the contract plans and specifications.

“At approximately $150 million dollars, it's one of the largest projects in USACE Japan District's history,” said Bloomer. “The scope of the project is to construct a four story, roughly 158,000 square foot high school, along with complete development of the Briggs Bay site into a full athletic complex with a dual-use football / soccer field.”

The new campus will also include amenities such as a baseball field, a softball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, discus and shot put areas, a new field house, a new dog park and a new parking lot.

“The most exciting part of the construction process is working together with all of the interested stakeholders, in particular with the contractor, to ensure that we end up with a new facility that meets the quality requirements and exceeds the expectations of everyone involved,” said Bloomer.

CFAY is the largest military base overseas with the biggest population of military-connected students. This is why DoDEA aims to provide the best educational facilities for its students.

“Kinnick High School has always been housed in buildings provided by the base,” said Kira Hurst, principle of Kinnick High School. “While these spaces were not designed to be used for educational purposes, our educators have successfully taught thousands of students within these walls.”

While Hurst may admit that there are problems with the current facility, she is excited to embrace the future of Kinnick High School.

“We are proud of our legacy of learning in this facility, but a new facility will allow our learning space to reflect the 21st century changes in instructional strategies and configurations of classes,” said Hurst. “A new building that is constructed to meet these needs is important for the education of our military-connected children. We are just so excited for our new Kinnick High School.”

The construction of the new high school campus is currently on track to be completed in 2026, but this may change due to the nature of large multi-million dollar construction projects.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2023 00:50 Story ID: 441098 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony Celebrating Construction of New High School, by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.