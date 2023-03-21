NETCOM selects civilian top talent for 2022

Courtesy Photo | This year’s winners were selected from the 2022 Civilian of the Month and MVP of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This year’s winners were selected from the 2022 Civilian of the Month and MVP of the Quarter selectees. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.— Army civilians are critical to NETCOM’s mission accomplishment as they provide stability and continuity to the Army. Their skillsets are crucial in supporting the command’s global network operations as well as operating, securing and maintaining the Army's portion of the Department of Defense Information Network DoDIN-A.



Likewise, the U.S Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) selected its top Department of the Army civilians for 2022, during a virtual hybrid ceremony March 22, broadcast live on Army 365 from the command headquarters located at Greely Hall.



The NETCOM Headquarters Civilian of the Year (COY) program has been in place since 2006, and the Most Valuable Player program started in 2017. The MVP award is for junior civilians in the headquarters designed for grades GS-9 and below.



Presiding over this year’s ceremony was NETCOM’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubanks.



“We're here to recognize some great Americans and great teammates for a job well done over the last month, quarter and year,” said Eubank.



Eubank emphasized how the people who were recognized are just a small portion of the team that is setting the stage for the Army of 2030 every day.



“I thank everybody for being here. This is important business. I think everybody who's online; if you couldn’t be here physically, you’re out there virtually supporting this team.”



This year’s winners were selected from the 2022 Civilian of the Month and MVP of the Quarter selectees.



Mr. Jack Porter, Facilities Infrastructure, Mission Unique Equipment Program Manager for the NETCOM G4, earned the title of 2022 Civilian of the Year. Additionally, Mr. Antonio Medina Sosa, who serves as a Staff Accountant in NETCOM G8, earned the title of 2022 MVP of the Year.



Each awardee received a star note signed by the NETCOM commanding general, a global statue signifying excellence and a monetary award. In addition, Porter received the DA Meritorious Civilian Service Award and Medina Sosa received the DA Civilian Service Achievement Medal.



Porter was recognized for establishing processes and an assessment program for NETCOM(‘s) Facility Infrastructure-Mission Unique Equipment and Sustainment-Restoration/Modernization programs, executing $28.8 million in Fiscal Year 2021 projects and prioritizing $66.3 million for FY22. His contributions have increased and improved NETCOM facilities posture supporting the Army network and communication missions world-wide.



As MVP, Sosa distinguished himself by performing beyond his core responsibilities as the NETCOM lead for Defense Travel System and the Government Travel Card programs. Sosa’s efforts reduced delinquencies by $34k and outstanding traveler debt by $12.7k while sharing expertise greatly improving the programs. He also worked the HQ NETCOM contract audit ensuring $429 million in contracts were successfully obligated in the General Fund Enterprise Business System.



Both Porter and Sosa thanked their teammates and families for the support they received to be successful and eventually nominated for the COY and MVP awards.



“I am truly honored to receive this award. For starters, I would like to thank my wife, who is the rock of our family and of our kids. The dedication and the professionalism of this organization has been truly awe inspiring. So, from my little foxhole in the NETCOM G-4, I work with true professionals,” said Porter.



At the end of the ceremony, Mr. Patrick Dedham, deputy to the NETCOM commanding general, showed gratitude for all winner's and nominee's hard work and dedication.



“To the awardees, fantastic job, well deserved and congratulations, I really appreciate what you do for the Army. Thanks a lot,” Dedham said.