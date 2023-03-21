Holloman dental clinic implements new technology

The 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental clinic began implementing new procedures and technology in their practice here in January, 2023 to assist members of the 49th Wing, both human and canine.



The clinic received a scanning and milling machine that uses Computer-Assisted Design and Manufacturing, or CAD/CAM, software to create same-day crowns and other intra-oral devices.



This new machine allows the dental clinic to contribute to Holloman’s mission of keeping Airmen ready to train and deploy at any time.



“The machine can create crowns or other necessary dental work in a matter of hours,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Claudia Pedroza, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental flight chief. “This positively affects mission-readiness for Airmen because we can return them to deployment status on the same day.”



The new CAD/CAM software modernizes the clinic to allow for faster and more accurate medical care.



“This CAD/CAM software is the fourth and latest generation,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Stoy, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron chief of dental services. “It has increased the capabilities of the dental clinic by expanding the available treatments on base and getting those treatments done faster.”



Not only does Holloman’s dental clinic work to increase readiness for Airmen, but for military working dogs as well, regularly cleaning their teeth to keep them healthy and focused on protecting the base.



“Without regular teeth cleaning, plaque begins to build up on their teeth,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. LeeAnn Mckenzie, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron oral preventive assistant. “Long-term, this would affect their bone health and potentially cause them to lose their teeth, meaning they would no longer be able to work.”



Holloman’s dental clinic is committed to not only providing Airmen with the best possible care, but also ensuring every member of Team Holloman is mission-ready at all times.

