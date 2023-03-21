Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    59th Medical Specialty Squadron Airman Wins ALS John Levitow Award

    59th Medical Specialty Squadron Airman Wins ALS John Levitow Award

    Photo By Airman Joshua Rosario | Senior Airman Isabella Harold, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron dermatology technician,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Story by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas –

    Senior Airman Isabella Harold, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron dermatology technician won the John Levitow Award at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023. Harold was selected from a highly competitive field of graduates from the ALS's class of 2023-2.

    The award is one of the highest honors that a graduate of the United States Air Force's Airman Leadership School can receive. Named after the first medal of honor recipient in the Air Force, John Levitow, the award recognizes the most outstanding graduate of each ALS class.

    The award is presented to the graduate who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership, followership and service. Recipients are chosen by a selection board, which evaluates each graduate based on their academic performance, military bearing and leadership ability.

    “I felt like I won a Grammy,” said Harold. “It was awesome. I was the most proud I’ve been in my whole career.”

    Harold has served in various roles within her clinic, demonstrating a strong commitment to ensuring that Air Force missions are carried out with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness.

    “I've always tried to put a lot into my team,” said Harold. “As long as you're putting the best interests of the team first and you're respecting each other, everything else can fall into place.”

    In addition to her work in dermatology, Harold has also been actively involved in mentoring and supporting her fellow Airmen.

    “She's probably the hardest worker that I know to be honest,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Walsh, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron dermatology flight chief. “She does everything the right way and she does it with integrity. She is the epitome of what we say our core values are and seeing that hard work getting rewarded is what she deserves.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 15:14
    Story ID: 441050
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron Airman Wins ALS John Levitow Award, by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    59th Medical Specialty Squadron Airman Wins ALS John Levitow Award
    59th Medical Specialty Squadron Airman Wins ALS John Levitow Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Award
    PME
    ALS
    59th Medical Wing
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT