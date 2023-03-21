59th Medical Specialty Squadron Airman Wins ALS John Levitow Award

Photo By Airman Joshua Rosario | Senior Airman Isabella Harold, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron dermatology technician,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Joshua Rosario | Senior Airman Isabella Harold, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron dermatology technician, poses for a photo after receiving the John Levitow Award from Rogers Airman Leadership Class 23-2 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023. ALS is a United States Air Force program designed to develop airmen into effective front-line supervisors. It is the first professional military education that enlisted Air Force members encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerome S. Tayborn) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas –



Senior Airman Isabella Harold, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron dermatology technician won the John Levitow Award at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023. Harold was selected from a highly competitive field of graduates from the ALS's class of 2023-2.



The award is one of the highest honors that a graduate of the United States Air Force's Airman Leadership School can receive. Named after the first medal of honor recipient in the Air Force, John Levitow, the award recognizes the most outstanding graduate of each ALS class.



The award is presented to the graduate who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership, followership and service. Recipients are chosen by a selection board, which evaluates each graduate based on their academic performance, military bearing and leadership ability.



“I felt like I won a Grammy,” said Harold. “It was awesome. I was the most proud I’ve been in my whole career.”



Harold has served in various roles within her clinic, demonstrating a strong commitment to ensuring that Air Force missions are carried out with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness.



“I've always tried to put a lot into my team,” said Harold. “As long as you're putting the best interests of the team first and you're respecting each other, everything else can fall into place.”



In addition to her work in dermatology, Harold has also been actively involved in mentoring and supporting her fellow Airmen.



“She's probably the hardest worker that I know to be honest,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Walsh, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron dermatology flight chief. “She does everything the right way and she does it with integrity. She is the epitome of what we say our core values are and seeing that hard work getting rewarded is what she deserves.”