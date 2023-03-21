MHS GENESIS Clipboard Eases Check-in, Increases Communication

Photo By Harvey Duze | The MHS Genesis Sign-on Fair was held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | The MHS Genesis Sign-on Fair was held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) on February 27, 2023. This event provided staff with the opportunity to log into their MSS GENESIS account to make sure their credentials have been set according their assigned roles, as well as any training that was already done and what training will still need to be done before the deadline. MHS GENESIS is the new electronic health records that provides patients and providers with enhanced, secure technology to manage patient health information. When fully deployed on March 25, MHS GENESIS will be the single health record for service members, veterans, and their families. (Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications – WRNMMC) see less | View Image Page

As MHS GENESIS continues to deploy across the Military Health System, new capabilities are added to the electronic health record system to enhance the patient and provider experience. Patients can provide medical information or share issues they wish to discuss with their provider through the platform’s “clipboard” feature.

The series of electronic clipboards allows beneficiaries to provide specific health care information before an appointment. This new feature is accessible anywhere a beneficiary can log on to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. This new capability gives patients more time to provide comprehensive answers to health care questions, so crucial details aren’t lost in the rush to fill out forms at a military hospital or clinic.

“The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal clipboard is one of many initiatives to achieve our goal of patient-centered care,” said Marcus Williams, a health system specialist at William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. “The feature allows patients to review and update information prior to their appointment. Utilizing the Patient Portal clipboard will allow patients to experience a streamlined and efficient clinical experience.”

Communicating through the clipboard also helps your health care team.

“The clipboard benefits the care team by allowing them to be more efficient, allowing the care team to complete tasks prior to your arrival. The clipboard acts as a force-multiplier, allowing our care team to spend more time addressing their patients’ clinical concerns during their visit and less time engaging in administrative functions,” said Williams.

Using the feature can also make your doctor visit more efficient.

“Clipboards streamline the check-in process for beneficiaries, allowing them to complete paperwork ahead of time that is typically filled out when they arrive for an appointment,” said U.S. Public Health Service Lt. Cmdr. Minh-Huong Doan, who serves as the Defense Health Agency’s Health Informatics MHS GENESIS Patient Portal Solution Owner. “It can be done at your convenience prior to an appointment, and it saves time that can be spent with your provider.”

Accessing the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is simple.

• Log in to MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

• Click on “Clipboards” located on the menu bar across the top.

• Select a clipboard you are asked to complete at time of scheduling appointment.

• Click "Take Now" to proceed in completing clipboard form.

• Upon completion, click "submit".

Providing Key Information Ahead of Time to Save Time

Doan explained that a beneficiary’s health care team will let them know if they need to fill out a clipboard before an appointment. However, if you already have a medical issue to discuss with your provider and have identified the proper clipboard for that issue, you can fill it out before an appointment to save time.

“You are able to complete any of the available clipboards for any issues you may want to discuss with your health care team prior to an appointment,” Doan said. “Along with allowing providers additional time to review the information provided before the appointment, the information can be easily added into your health record.”

Currently, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal contains 17 clipboards, with more being planned.

“The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal clipboard is an innovation everyone is becoming accustomed to. I recommend anyone interested in using the feature ask their care team about using one of the 17 clipboards that coincides with the care they are receiving,” said Williams.

The complete list of MHS GENESIS clipboards include the following:

• DoD Sleepiness Screen

• DoD Insomnia Severity Screen

• DoD Neurobehavioral Symptoms Screen

• DoD Oncology and Infusion Intake

• DoD Alcohol Use Screener

• DoD Anxiety Screener

• DoD Depression Questionnaire

• DoD Pregnancy Intake

• DoD Birth Plan

• DoD Well Visit for children under 2 years of age

• DoD Well Visit for children 2-6 years old

• DoD Well Visit for children 7-18 years old

• DoD Postpartum Depression Scale

• DoD Low Back Pain Questionnaire

• DoD Upper Extremity Function

• DoD Ambulatory Pediatric Care Intake

• DoD Health History