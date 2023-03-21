Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 Changes Command

Courtesy Photo | 230322-N-EL850-1387 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to Electronic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230322-N-EL850-1387 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 splash Cmdr. Alan Carlson, commander, VAQ-140, after a change of command ceremony, March 22, 2023. During the ceremony Cmdr. Erik Halvorson relieved Cmdr. Alan Carlson as commander, VAQ-140. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, VAQ-140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis) see less | View Image Page

Cmdr. Erik “Squanch” Halvorson relieved Cmdr. Alan “Carl” Carlson as commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, March 22, 2023.



The change of command took place above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), currently at sea as part of a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.



“Our most valuable asset we have is our people and Cmdr. Halvorson led his team of professionals, his people, honorably through a rigorous pre-deployment cycle and deployment,” said Capt. Alex “Waldo” Hampton, commander Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7. “His focus on the mission and material readiness significantly contributed to supporting peace and stability in this region alongside our Allies. Cmdr. Carlson, congratulations on assuming command. I look forward to seeing you leading the team for the remainder of our deployment as we finish strong.”



Carlson, from Westminster, Colorado, and a graduate from Colorado State University, assumed command of VAQ-140 in Dec. 2021.



“It has truly been the honor of my professional career to be the Commanding Officer of VAQ-140. I am so proud of the hard work the Patriots have done to guarantee combat ready Growlers if and when called upon,” said Carlson. “With pride and professionalism, we successfully completed work ups and embarked on the USS George H.W. Bush during a 2022-23 deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet AOR. This allowed the United States to continue to ensure our allies and partners that we not only stand ready to defend them, but support their continued efforts for freedom.”



During Carlson’s tenure, VAQ-140 deployed in support of priority U.S. Sixth Fleet tasking. They accumulated 3,400 total flight hours, more than 1,000 carrier landings and over 2,000 sorties under Carlson's leadership.



“As the only tactical electronic attack platform in the region, the Patriots were involved in every multi-national operation that was required,” said Carlson. “I could not be more proud of the way we executed and the way we took care of each other on the ship and in port. I look forward to the bright future of the Patriots, and thank all of our friends and families for their support.”



Halvorson, a native of Fredrick, Maryland, and a graduate from Pennsylvania State University, praised Carlson’s leadership and addressed the squadron about the future of the Patriots.



“It’s an honor and a privilege to take command of the Patriots of VAQ-140,” said Halvorson. “Skipper Carlson’s devotion to the success of every Sailor has cultivated an extremely high functioning unit of aviation professionals. During this deployment, the Patriots have exceeded all expectations when called upon. I am extremely humbled to lead such an extraordinary group of Sailors.”



George H. W. Bush is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, CVW-7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).



The Squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard George H. W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of VAW-121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.



The George H.W. Bush CSG, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.