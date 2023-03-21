Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Hercules familiarization

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Guardsmen from the 130th Airlift Wing based out of McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, West Virginia, visited Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 2023, with one of their C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

    In late December 2022, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced Youngstown ARS as the preferred location to receive eight new C-130Js.

    Though the official basing announcement has yet to be made, the 910th AW has partnered with various C-130J units to familiarize their Reserve Citizen Airmen on the newer model.

    McLaughlin ANGB was the first to visit and with their help, 910th Airmen were able to gauge how a C-10J would fit on the ramp and in a hangar as compared to the 910th AW's current C-130H Hercules aircraft.

