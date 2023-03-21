Super Hercules familiarization

Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer | A Reserve Citizen Airman assigned to the 910th Maintenance Squadron closes an aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer | A Reserve Citizen Airman assigned to the 910th Maintenance Squadron closes an aircraft hangar door at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, after tugging in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, West Virginia, on Feb. 22, 2023. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced Youngstown ARS as the preferred location to receive eight new C-130Js. Though the official basing announcement has yet to be made, the 910th AW has partnered with various C-130J units to familiarize their Reserve Citizen Airmen on the newer model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer) see less | View Image Page

Guardsmen from the 130th Airlift Wing based out of McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, West Virginia, visited Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 2023, with one of their C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.



In late December 2022, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced Youngstown ARS as the preferred location to receive eight new C-130Js.



Though the official basing announcement has yet to be made, the 910th AW has partnered with various C-130J units to familiarize their Reserve Citizen Airmen on the newer model.



McLaughlin ANGB was the first to visit and with their help, 910th Airmen were able to gauge how a C-10J would fit on the ramp and in a hangar as compared to the 910th AW's current C-130H Hercules aircraft.