Guardsmen from the 130th Airlift Wing based out of McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, West Virginia, visited Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 2023, with one of their C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.
In late December 2022, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced Youngstown ARS as the preferred location to receive eight new C-130Js.
Though the official basing announcement has yet to be made, the 910th AW has partnered with various C-130J units to familiarize their Reserve Citizen Airmen on the newer model.
McLaughlin ANGB was the first to visit and with their help, 910th Airmen were able to gauge how a C-10J would fit on the ramp and in a hangar as compared to the 910th AW's current C-130H Hercules aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 12:19
|Story ID:
|441032
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Hercules familiarization, by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
