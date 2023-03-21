USO Camp Albertshof officially opens doors during festive, green ceremony

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Members of the United Service...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Members of the United Service Organizations cut a ceremonial ribbon to open a new location March 17, 2023 at Camp Albertshof at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. Volunteers, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria leadership and team members, Soldiers from JMRC, partner military members, USO leadership and local business leaders attended the ceremony dressed in green in keeping with St. Patrick's Day. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany – The United Service Organizations cut a ceremonial ribbon to open a new location March 17, 2023 at Camp Albertshof at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.



Volunteers, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria leadership and team members, Soldiers from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, partner military members, USO leadership and local business leaders attended the ceremony dressed in green in keeping with St. Patrick’s Day.



The newly opened center offers U.S. military service members and coalition service members stationed at JMRC an opportunity to relax and enjoy many of the comforts missing from an austere training environment. The center has a living room with chairs, a sofa and televisions. A cost-free bank of computers provides internet to connect service members with their Families back in the U.S. A row of televisions in a back room provides a chance to play video games. There is also a movie area, table tennis, a pool table. And during opening hours, staff will be on hand to provide coffee, sodas and snacks.



Grant McCormick, the regional vice president for USO Europe, Middle East, Africa, acknowledged the comfort being able to connect with home and to feel at home USO Camp Albertshof will provide Soldiers. He also acknowledged the representatives of the many gathered organizations and the help they provided to open the center.



“We all know the importance of team,” he said. “That’s what it took to get this together, a team.”



“We’re grateful to all who played a role in getting us to the finish line,” said Carly Harris, director of USO Area 4, which includes Ansbach, Camp Aachen, Camp Albertshof and Grafenwoehr. “It has been a true example of where there is a will, there is a way. So on behalf of the USO team, thank you one and all.”



After a group of leaders from many organizations cut the ribbon, visitors at the event made their way indoors to enjoy the hospitality of USO staff and volunteers, who provided festive green cupcakes, popcorn, beverages and more. A disc jockey played tunes and AFN Bavaria conducted interviews with notable attendees.



Permanent operating hours of the facility have not yet been set. Michelle Runyon, the center’s manager, explained that they must cater to the needs of service members training at JMRC.



“First and foremost, we have to watch what troops are here, what times they would like us to be available for them,” Runyon said. “Once we know that, we can build hours of operations, and once we have that, we can fix a schedule for ourselves and open the doors whenever they need us. Whenever there’s no troops out here in the camps, then we’re going to reach out to the community and see what they would like to see from us. And then we’ll build programs around that.”



To learn more about USO Camp Albertshof, visit https://bavaria.uso.org/uso-camp-albertshof.



As more information about USO Camp Albertshof becomes available, such as a regular schedule, it will be posted to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/usocampalbertshof.