Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Victor Villareal

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Victor Villareal

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis | Victor Villareal, 31st Force Support Squadron transition program manager, poses for a...... read more read more

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.20.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week’s Wyvern Warrior of the Week is Victor Villareal, 31st Force Support Squadron transition program manager. A retired Senior Master Sgt., he has been working with the U.S. Air Force for 48 years.

    For Villareal, managing the Transition Assistance Program (TAPS) never stops. The TAPS team is always on top of notifying service members when they need to start out- processing, whether it is retirement or separation.

    “TAPS is a very rewarding program because you're often helping people at one of their most uncertain times, whether they’ve been in for 20 years or even just a couple,” said Villareal. “It can be a big transition, so we do everything we can.”

    As the lead facilitator of TAPS, Villareal has helped over 350 Airmen transition from military service to civilian life in just eight months. His labors have ensured that separating and retiring
    Airmen have a successful transition and continue to thrive after the military.

    “I’m a big customer-service person. No matter the rank, discharge status, or anything else, I’m giving you the best service I can,” said Villareal. “We are not here for ourselves, we are here for you.”

    Thank you for your selfless work and all you do to setup others up for continued success, Mr. Villareal!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:51
    Story ID: 441021
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Victor Villareal, by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Victor Villareal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    TAPS
    31st Force Support Squadron
    Wyvern Warrior of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT