This week’s Wyvern Warrior of the Week is Victor Villareal, 31st Force Support Squadron transition program manager. A retired Senior Master Sgt., he has been working with the U.S. Air Force for 48 years.



For Villareal, managing the Transition Assistance Program (TAPS) never stops. The TAPS team is always on top of notifying service members when they need to start out- processing, whether it is retirement or separation.



“TAPS is a very rewarding program because you're often helping people at one of their most uncertain times, whether they’ve been in for 20 years or even just a couple,” said Villareal. “It can be a big transition, so we do everything we can.”



As the lead facilitator of TAPS, Villareal has helped over 350 Airmen transition from military service to civilian life in just eight months. His labors have ensured that separating and retiring

Airmen have a successful transition and continue to thrive after the military.



“I’m a big customer-service person. No matter the rank, discharge status, or anything else, I’m giving you the best service I can,” said Villareal. “We are not here for ourselves, we are here for you.”



Thank you for your selfless work and all you do to setup others up for continued success, Mr. Villareal!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:51 Story ID: 441021 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Victor Villareal, by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.