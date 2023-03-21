St. Paul District makes waves with a new aquatic invasive species program

The St. Paul District is paving the way with the first Corps-led aquatic invasive species, or AIS, cooperative program, in the Midwest region. Invasive species cost the public more than $137 billion annually, according to the Engineer Research and Development Center, and more than 100 nuisance species are introduced to U.S. waters annually.



The program was recently expanded to the national level. The program includes three components: direct funding for research and development for AIS, cost-share funding for the control and prevention of AIS and emergency action to provide immediate support.



Hydrilla and flowering rush are specifically listed as part of the program, but through research and development efforts, treatment can be applied to other invasive and nuisance species as well.



The first part of the program, research and development to combat AIS, is 100% federally funded. States can submit a proposal that the federal government can approve and fund.



The second part of the program is a 50% cost-share program with non-federal sponsors. It involves the state’s submittal of annual workplans, performing the work and then requesting reimbursement. This part of the program is to control and prevent the spread of AIS and could include watercraft inspections, equipment purchases, supplies, services, along with outreach and education.



The third component of the program includes emergency action. This could involve a brand-new presence of AIS in a sensitive area. Once this program is established, the Corps can immediately provide support.



“From my position, the biggest role we play is helping communities collaborate and prevent the spread of invasive species across borders – international borders and state boundaries. Aquatic invasive species don’t stop at state lines. Now we can reach out to multiple states, and even Canada, to prevent the spread,” said Eric Hanson, senior ecologist.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US