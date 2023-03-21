49th AMXS spices up the community gardens

Airmen from the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron decided to spice up the community gardens here by planting a salsa garden.



The 49th Force Support Squadron opened a new base project this past year, the community gardens. The 24 separate garden plots can be leased by any member of Team Holloman to grow fruits or vegetables.



One squadron whose members have utilized the community gardens in order to create cohesion and bonding within their unit is the 49th AMXS.



“I had the idea to grow a salsa garden,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Donald Bolda, 49th AMXS commander. “We wanted to create something to really bring people together.”



The squadron garnered support from organizations within the 49th FSS to help make this happen.



“We received six planting pods with Unite funds, the base library donated seeds, and Outdoor Rec has assisted with watering and sprinklers, so it’s really been a base-wide effort,” said Bolda.



Airmen from the 49th AMXS brought this idea to fruition, planting tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro, the perfect ingredients for fresh salsa, as well as Carolina Reaper peppers, an ode to the MQ-9 Reaper.



In planting this salsa garden, members of the 49th AMXS hope to, not only create delicious fresh veggies for the entire squadron to enjoy, but also form a tight-knit community environment.



“People like to knock on Holloman, but our greatest asset is our people,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Smith, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Communications Maintenance Unit section chief. “We wanted to do something for our unit that could create a sense of community. Eventually, we will be able to come out here to grill and hang out and have some fresh vegetables to use as well.”



The community gardens are a space for Airmen to work together to grow something that can be shared. The 49th AMXS’ efforts in creating their own salsa garden is a prime example of how Team Holloman continues to foster a sense of community beyond the workplace.

