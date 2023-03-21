AFSVC begins rollout of BMX stunt tour

Courtesy Photo | A BMX Pro rider performs the superman stunt during a show. The team begins touring...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A BMX Pro rider performs the superman stunt during a show. The team begins touring Department of the Air Force installations this month. (Photo Courtesy BMX Pros) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Air Force Services Center will begin rolling out the first leg of a new free BMX stunt tour to five installations this month.



Current tour dates and locations are:



March 11 – Luke AFB, Arizona

April 1 – Cannon AFB, New Mexico

April 8 – Holloman AFB, New Mexico

April 22 – Altus AFB, Oklahoma

April 29 – McConnell AFB, Kansas



The tour is expected to expand to additional installations as the schedule progresses.



With the tour, each installation receives two shows packed with high-adrenaline tricks and stunts from the BMX Pros Trick Team that includes a special youth-oriented anti-bullying themed demonstration, said Shandy Scott, AFSVC Business and Recreation Branch chief.



"We know our Airmen, Guardians and families dedicate themselves to the missions asked of them and we understand the importance of delivering programs that allow them to unwind and make memories," said John Kundinger, AFSVC Business and Recreation Division chief. "Strengthening our military communities is what we do.



“It seems simple but being able to take an hour to just enjoy a performance or event, like a BMX tour, can often be the boost someone needs to tackle whatever comes their way next,” Kundinger added.



“AFSVC organizers are encouraging installations to hold festival-like events to offer something for everyone,” he added.



With the success and popularity of events featuring dirt bikes, motocross, inline skating and BMX stunts, AFSVC was “looking for a plug and play entertainment-style package to create experiences for all age groups and expand the interest in outdoor recreation opportunities,” Scott said.



“Aside from providing memorable experiences for our military communities, the events offer an opportunity for installation outdoor recreation teams and force support squadron activities to re-introduce their brands to Airmen, Guardians and families and really showcase everything their services teams offer,” Scott said.