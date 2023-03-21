Team Rota: CM2 Brandee Smith

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 3, 2023) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Brandee...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 3, 2023) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Brandee Smith, lead inspector assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Alpha Company, poses for a photo at Camp Mitchell aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, March 3, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner) see less | View Image Page

Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Brandee Smith is the lead inspector assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Alpha Company. NMCB 1 recently arrived to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota for their scheduled deployment.



Smith described her daily duties as, "to inspect equipment to find any discrepancies that may need to be fixed."



Smith, from Dowagiac, Michigan, joined the Navy in 2013. She has been stationed at Beachmaster Unit (BMU) 1, Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, and now NMCB 1.



"It is my first NMCB so I love learning about the 'bread and butter' of the Seabees," she said.



In addition to her daily duties, Smith is also the vice president of NMCB 1's Second Class Petty Officer Association and serves as a victim advocate for the Navy's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program.



Prior to deploying to Rota, Smith spent time with her dogs, painting, and working on her 2008 Ford Mustang GT. During her time in Rota, she's looking forward to exploring Spain.



"I'm very glad to be here and excited to learn about the culture."